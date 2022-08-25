Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blake Rose Releases New Single 'Magazine'

Blake Rose Releases New Single 'Magazine'

Blake is set to join girl in red for select dates on her SOLD OUT North American “Make It Go Quiet Tour.”

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

Blake Rose returns with a brand-new single, 'Magazine,' out today via AWAL Recordings. The song debuted earlier today on Triple J in his native Australia. Drenched in nostalgia, and beach-boys-esque harmonies, the up-tempo track tackles the serious subject of addiction.

Speaking about it, Blake reveals, "'Magazine' is about my sister who has been suffering with drug addiction for a long time. Luckily she made it through the other side and is doing really well but I learned that my parents put a lot of blame on themselves for how her life played out.

This was baffling to me because they are amazing parents but I came to realize that that's a very natural response for parents of addicts and really, anyone who has any relation to an addict. It was important to me to write a song to remind them that even if they changed every little thing about the way they raised their daughter, it probably wouldn't have made a difference in the choices she made."

Along with new music comes exciting news of North American headline shows set to take place this October in Los Angeles and New York City. For more information and tickets, go here.

Ahead of his headlining dates, Blake is set to join girl in red for select dates on her SOLD OUT North American "Make It Go Quiet Tour", starting on September 12 in Tulsa, OK, making stops in Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, and Phoenix on September 25. Blake is also confirmed to join Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis on an extensive New Zealand and Australia tour, from November 3 through December 3.

'Magazine' is the first taste of new music from Blake Rose since the release of 'Demon.' The Australian born, Los Angeles-based artist originally debuted the track on tour with ASHE, releasing both an incredible live performance video of the song, as well as an official music video (WATCH). 'Confidence' came before that, with all three tracks offering fans a musical sampling of what's still to come this year and beyond. Blake released his debut EP 'A World Gone By' last year.

Blake's catalog continues to grow with each subsequent release, showcasing his adept lyricism and keen ear for a catchy hook and earworm melodies, evidenced by his impressive listener base, amassing more than 270 million combined global streams across all releases.

Hailed by V Man as "an artist to watch," Blake Rose's sound is anchored in luminous and lush conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. In just over a year, Blake Rose went from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He first catapulted into the spotlight with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' and follow-up track, 'Lost,' further igniting a buzz.

Hard at work in the studio on new songs, Blake continues to add to his arsenal, further solidifying his potential as a global force in music. 'Magazine' is out everywhere now.

Listen to the new single here:

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE SHOWS

10/18 - Moroccan Lounge - LA
10/21 - Baby's All Right - NYC

GIRL IN RED TOUR

09/12 -Cain's Ballroom -Tulsa, OK - SOLD OUT
09/15 -Mission Ballroom -Denver, CO
09/16 -The Complex -Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT
09/20 -The Showbox SoDo -Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT
09/21 -Roseland Theater -Portland, OR - SOLD OUT
09/25 -The Van Buren -Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUT




From This Author - Michael Major


NCT 127 Reveal Details for Upcoming Bi-coastal ShowsNCT 127 Reveal Details for Upcoming Bi-coastal Shows
August 25, 2022

Following the announcement of their new album 질주 (2 Baddies) out September 16, global phenomenon NCT 127 have shared details for their upcoming bi-coastal shows. The group is set to perform in Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, October 6 and in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on Thursday, October 13.
New Food Network Series OUTCHEF'D to Premiere in SeptemberNew Food Network Series OUTCHEF'D to Premiere in September
August 25, 2022

To even the playing field, the home chef has to receive only one vote to win a $5,000 prize. Star chefs competing against the home cooks are Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian.
Blake Rose Releases New Single 'Magazine'Blake Rose Releases New Single 'Magazine'
August 25, 2022

Blake Rose returns with a brand-new single, ‘Magazine,’ out now via AWAL Recordings. The song debuted earlier on Triple J in his native Australia. Drenched in nostalgia, and beach-boys-esque harmonies, the up-tempo track tackles the serious subject of addiction. Along with new music news of North American headline tour dates.
MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN TonightMOULIN ROUGE! National Tour to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight
August 25, 2022

The cast is led by Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.
Joe Pesci to Star in Peacock's New Pete Davidson Comedy Series BUPKISJoe Pesci to Star in Peacock's New Pete Davidson Comedy Series BUPKIS
August 25, 2022

Peacock has announced that Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) will star in the new Pete Davidson comedy series BUPKIS as Davidson's grandfather, which is written, starring and executive produced by Davidson. Pesci will star alongside previously announced Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco, who will play Davidson’s mom.  