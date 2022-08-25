Blake Rose Releases New Single 'Magazine'

Blake Rose returns with a brand-new single, 'Magazine,' out today via AWAL Recordings. The song debuted earlier today on Triple J in his native Australia. Drenched in nostalgia, and beach-boys-esque harmonies, the up-tempo track tackles the serious subject of addiction.

Speaking about it, Blake reveals, "'Magazine' is about my sister who has been suffering with drug addiction for a long time. Luckily she made it through the other side and is doing really well but I learned that my parents put a lot of blame on themselves for how her life played out.

This was baffling to me because they are amazing parents but I came to realize that that's a very natural response for parents of addicts and really, anyone who has any relation to an addict. It was important to me to write a song to remind them that even if they changed every little thing about the way they raised their daughter, it probably wouldn't have made a difference in the choices she made."

Along with new music comes exciting news of North American headline shows set to take place this October in Los Angeles and New York City. For more information and tickets, go here.

Ahead of his headlining dates, Blake is set to join girl in red for select dates on her SOLD OUT North American "Make It Go Quiet Tour", starting on September 12 in Tulsa, OK, making stops in Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, and Phoenix on September 25. Blake is also confirmed to join Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis on an extensive New Zealand and Australia tour, from November 3 through December 3.

'Magazine' is the first taste of new music from Blake Rose since the release of 'Demon.' The Australian born, Los Angeles-based artist originally debuted the track on tour with ASHE, releasing both an incredible live performance video of the song, as well as an official music video (WATCH). 'Confidence' came before that, with all three tracks offering fans a musical sampling of what's still to come this year and beyond. Blake released his debut EP 'A World Gone By' last year.

Blake's catalog continues to grow with each subsequent release, showcasing his adept lyricism and keen ear for a catchy hook and earworm melodies, evidenced by his impressive listener base, amassing more than 270 million combined global streams across all releases.

Hailed by V Man as "an artist to watch," Blake Rose's sound is anchored in luminous and lush conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. In just over a year, Blake Rose went from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He first catapulted into the spotlight with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' and follow-up track, 'Lost,' further igniting a buzz.

Hard at work in the studio on new songs, Blake continues to add to his arsenal, further solidifying his potential as a global force in music. 'Magazine' is out everywhere now.

Listen to the new single here:

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE SHOWS

10/18 - Moroccan Lounge - LA

10/21 - Baby's All Right - NYC

GIRL IN RED TOUR

09/12 -Cain's Ballroom -Tulsa, OK - SOLD OUT

09/15 -Mission Ballroom -Denver, CO

09/16 -The Complex -Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

09/20 -The Showbox SoDo -Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

09/21 -Roseland Theater -Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

09/25 -The Van Buren -Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUT