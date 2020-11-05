Black Wing Releases 'Is This Real Life, Jesus Christ' Single

His album is due out December 11th on The Flenser.

Dan Barrett- the man behind Have A Nice Life, Giles Corey, and Enemies List Home Recordings- is preparing for the release of his sophomore album as the electronic project Black Wing. Due out December 11th on The Flenser, No Moon is a gorgeous chillwave/post-punk record with nine new bleak yet blissful songs.

Written over the course of the last few years, with about half of the songs penned over the last six months (mostly due to pandemic "free time"), No Moon is a heart-wrenchingly honest outpour of emotion. Throughout the writing process, Barrett was having recurring dreams and felt a strange sense of timelessness - that, combined with quarantine is what he simply describes as "a weird experience." Barrett explains, "Quarantine was profoundly isolating. With writing this record, more than anything I just wanted to prove to myself that I could make something out of it. That ended up being a lot of songs about feeling isolated, a lot of 'trapped in my own head' moments. I think that was a lot of people's experience as well."

Barrett formed Black Wing in the mid-2010's as an opposite to his project Giles Corey; where Giles started as 'only acoustic instruments allowed,' Black Wing started with only digital instruments. In 2015, Black Wing released its first proper full length, ...Is Doomed, which arose after some heart problems that Barrett discovered he had. But this time around, Barrett was diagnosed with sleep apnea, which led to "...incredibly disrupted sleep (and potentially some of the semi-lucid dreaming I experienced)," he says.

Much like ...Is Doomed, No Moon bubbles with electronica and indie-pop with earworm melodies and affecting lyrics. But No Moon is a transitional change from Black Wing's debut; the songs here are a bit more experimental and there's a significantly wider emotional range to them. The lyrics are haunting and personal and resonate deeply with the listener, and the imagery in the album's artwork is from a recurring series of dreams that Barrett had when the pandemic started (same with the writing inside the packaging).

Look for No Moon to be available on December 11th from The Flenser and pre-order the album here. Revisit the album's first single "Bollywood Apologetics" below.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles