Black River Delta Share Video for 'California Sun'

Black River Delta have just released the music video of their latest single "California Sun." This hard-driving track is the third single from the Swedish band's forthcoming studio album. The foursome have released two previous LPs - Devil on the Loose (2016) and Vol. II (2018), and are set to drop their latest heavy-hitting full-length effort Shakin' this June.

The band's gritty blues-rock sound draws from classic blues legends like Robert Johnson, the raw style of R. L. Burnside and modern artists such as The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr. and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

Their ability to combine age-old blues with modern rock has taken them on several tours across Europe and North America, and has caught the attention of artists like blues legend Joe Bonamassa, calling Vol. II one of the best albums of 2018 and even inviting the band to perform on his annual cruise festival.

The band's music has also been placed in many popular TV shows including 'Bloodline,' 'Deadliest Catch,' 'Gotham,' 'Kingdom' and 'Supergirl.'

"California Sun" is out now on digital platforms. Black River Delta's new album Shakin' will be available June 4th on vinyl, CD and digital/streaming platforms via Sofaburn Records.

Listen here: