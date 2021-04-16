Black Caviar Drop 4-Track EP 'Rivington & Ludlow'

Today, NYC duo Black Caviar unveil a masterful, 4-track EP "Rivington & Ludlow." Having already debuted three singles from the EP this past month including all-star collaborations with G.L.A.M. & UNIIQU3, the EP also features one new track "Thicc."

Noted as the first complete body of work the duo has released since 2020, "Rivington & Ludlow" illustrates Black Caviar's unique artistry as producers and further exemplifies their genre-bending abilities. A playful delight from start to finish, "Rivington & Ludlow" opens with "Been That Ill" feat. G.LA.M followed by "Own My Own Masters," with the latter single earning key placements in tastemaker playlists on Spotify including Dance Rising, Operator, and Cratediggers. Next up is "U Nasty" with New Jersey club queen UNIIQU3 and wrapping up with EP with their newest track "Thicc"- a bouncy club anthem with hip-hop influences.

Black Caviar wrote about the EP, "The inspiration for this EP came from making music in our home studio in the Lower East Side of NYC. We were working on a few songs that had a gritty hip hop vibe that felt like they worked well together. When hanging around in the neighborhood we would always walk by the corner of Rivington & Ludlow where the Beastie Boys shot their iconic album cover to Paul's Boutique. We thought it would be fun to give a nod to one of our favorite artists of all time.

Widely recognized for their hit singles "Coco" (over 20 million global streams) and Grammy-nominated track "What's Up Danger" from the Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack (over 150 million global streams) Black Caviar have continuously released show-stopping music and have earned over 200 million Spotify streams on their catalogue. In addition to the commercial success of "What's Up Danger", the NYC duo released four singles with Republic/Casablanca Records, and produced a hit remix on the soundtrack of the 2019 reboot of Charlie's Angels. Recently, Black Caviar penned a three single deal with Big Beat records and released the first of these with Do The Damn Thing in November of 2020.

Curating remixes for the likes of Lizzo, Tiesto, Jason Derulo, Foster The People & Louis The Child and many more, Black Caviar have also shared the stage with A-list talent at major festivals including Hard Summer, EDC Orlando, Hangout Festival, and Electric Zoo. Scoring sync deals with Apple, McDonald's, and Netflix, Black Caviar have also secured DJ residencies in New England with Big Night Entertainment Group.

Another delightful collection of music to broaden their musical repertoire, the "Rivington & Ludlow" EP is available on all streaming platforms Friday, April 16th. Stay tuned to their socials for more announcements on upcoming shows and tour dates from Black Caviar this year.

Listen here: