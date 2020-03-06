Bklava Drops New Single 'Through The Night'

Exciting young DJ, producer and singer Bklava has unveiled her new single 'Through The Night', out 6th March via Long Lost Brother.

Drawing on her trademark 2-step sound, 'Through The Night' is Bklava's darkest tune yet, masterfully pairing sparse, restrained garage beats with her own scintillating vocal prowess. It comes ahead of two London shows next month, at Colours Hoxton (4th April) and EartH Hackney (18th April) in support of Conducta and Crazy Cousins.

Speaking as a guest on Toddla T's 'Radio 1 Soundsystem' show (listen back here), Bklava previously explained: "I've been singing my whole life, DJing came five or six years ago, it wasn't really until a few years ago that I put the DJing and the singing together."

A genre-defying artist who can often be found DJing and singing at the same time during her sets, Bklava's love of dance music stemmed from her father, a part-time Irish folk singer and songwriter whilst her mother's Lebanese roots immersed Bklava into a music culture steeped with deep history and diversity from a young age.

Honing her craft in recent years, the South London artist has recently played with the likes of Annie Mac, M.O.A.D, Conducta, Roska, Matt Jam Lamont and Wookie at his month-long Camden Assembly residency. She has also supported El-B, Dan Shake, Zed Bias, Kurupt FM, Annie Mac and High Focus Records.

If this wasn't enough, she founded female and non-binary DJ platform Spin Suga, which has morphed into a radio show on Brighton station Platform B, as well as hosting DJ workshops and panel talks.

'Through the Night' follows on from her first two singles 'Cntrl' and 'Got It Good' as Bklava continues to carve a reputation as one of the resurgent UKG scene's most exciting talents.





Related Articles View More Music Stories