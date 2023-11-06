Billy Strings Confirms 2024 Winter Tour Dates

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his acclaimed headline tour next year including newly confirmed shows at Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena (three nights), Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights) and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (two nights).

Additionally, following his two-night stand at Bridgestone Arena, Strings will once again return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 25 for a third Nashville show. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for THE ARENA dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, November 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, November 9 at 10:00pm local time. General on-sale will follow this Friday, November 10 at 10:00am local time.

Tickets for the Ryman Auditorium show will be available via lottery. To be eligible for the Fair AXS ticketing request, fans are required to purchase a ticket for at least one of the two Bridgestone Arena shows on February 23 or 24. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open, full details are available at www.billystrings.com/tour.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. His most recent release, “California Sober,” a collaboration with legendary artist Willie Nelson, has landed on multiple “Best of 2023 So Far” lists, while Rolling Stone calls the song “a blazing bluegrass banger filled with howling harmonica and guitar-picked solos,” and Consequence praises, “With just one song, Strings and Nelson seem to bring the best out in each other.” The song is Strings’ first release since partnering with venerable label, Reprise Records.

The collaboration follows Strings’ most recent full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which was released last fall and features Strings alongside with his dad, Terry Barber. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Music praised, “exuberant interplay…a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners,” while The Wall Street Journal declared, “Me/And/Dad works beautifully…the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve” and Billboardproclaimed, “Top-notch, wooly bluegrass picking wraps around distinct, family harmonies throughout.”

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground.”

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 10 at 10:00am local time

November 6—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

November 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

November 8—Antwerp, Belgium—De Roma

November 10—Cologne, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria

November 11—Luxembourg, Luxembourg—den Atelier

November 12—Munich, Germany—Neue Theaterfabrik

November 14—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

November 15—London, U.K.—Roundhouse

November 17—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy

November 18—Glasgow, U.K.—O2 Academy Glasgow

November 19—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Academy

December 6—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

December 9—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

December 12—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center

December 13—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center

December 15—Wilkes-Barre, PA—Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (SOLD OUT)

December 16—Syracuse, NY—Oncenter War Memorial (SOLD OUT)

December 29—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena

December 30—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena

December 31—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena

February 16, 2024—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 17, 2024—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 18, 2024—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 23, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 24, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 25, 2024—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (tickets available via lottery, details here)

March 1, 2024—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

March 2, 2024—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

May 10-12, 2024—Conroe, TX—Big As Texas Festival

June 22-23, 2024—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest