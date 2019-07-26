Billy Price Releases New Album 'Dog Eat Dog'

Renowned soul-blues singer Billy Price, whose new album, Dog Eat Dog, is released on Gulf Coast Records August 2, embarks on a year-long tour in support of the record, with a CD Release Party at Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., Thursday, August 1. Showtime: 8pm. Tickets: $15. Info: (410) 662-0069 or visithttp://www.theottobar.com. Price, who resides in Baltimore, performs with his Charm City Rhythm Band.

New label Gulf Coast Records releases Dog Eat Dog, the new album from longtime soul-blues vocalist, Billy Price. After the critical acclaim and Blues Music Awards nomination of his last album Reckoning, Price was excited and eager to get back into Greaseland Studio in San Jose, California with Producer, Kid Andersen. Kid and Billy's mutual love for the music and commitment to making an original contribution to the soul- blues genre is evident in this new collection of recordings.

Dog Eat Dog contains twelve songs, eight of which are original compositions. The album opens with "Working On Your Chain Gang," co-written by Price and longtime collaborator, keyboardist Jim Britton. Price and Britton also co-wrote the atmospheric "Lose My Number," "All Night long Cafe," and "Toxicity" (with Executive Producer, Guy Hale), while Britton wrote "Walk Back In." Price teamed with another longtime collaborator, French guitarist Fred Chapellier, to write "Remnants," a great new blues song, and the tuneful sweet soul track, "More Than I Needed." Price worked with Bill Troiani, writer of Reckoning, on another catchy blues tune, "You Gotta Leave." The covers, in addition to "Dog Eat Dog," are Bobby Byrd's "We're In Love," Otis Rush blues classic "My Love Will Never Die," and "Same Old Heartaches," first recorded by The Impressions and written by Price's friends, the songwriting team of Melvin and Mervin Steals, best known for penning "Could It Be I'm Falling In Love" by The Spinners. The Otis rush song, a staple in Price's live repertoire, was added after Andersen saw a You Tube video of Price performing the song and suggested recording a new version of it.

Price and Andersen assembled a first-class group of musicians on Dog Eat Dog, featuring Price on vocals, Andersen (guitars and assorted instruments), Alex Pettersen (drums), Jerry Jemmott (bass), Jim Pugh (keys), Eric Spaulding (tenor sax), Jack Sanford (baritone sax), and John Halblieb (trumpet). Andersen added congas to most tracks, covered by Jon Otis (son of the great Johnny Otis) and Vicki Randle (Jay Leno Tonight Show Band, Mavis Staples). Randle also provided background vocals with Lisa Leuschner Andersen, Charlie Owen, and the Sons of the Soul Revivers gospel group. Dog Eat Dog also features guest appearances by Rick Estrin, Alabama Mike, and Mike Zito. Estrin plays harmonica on the title track, which he wrote and recorded on one of his albums. A big fan of Alabama Mike, Price was thrilled to share the lead vocals with Mike on "Dog Eat Dog." Gulf Coast Records co-founder Mike Zito also contributed a scorching guitar solo on "All Night Long Cafe."

2016 Blues Music Awards winner Billy Price first attracted national attention during his three-year association with guitarist, Roy Buchannan. Price is the vocalist on two of Buchannan's albums, That'sWhat I'm Here For and Live Stock. Since then, with the Keystone Rhythm Band, the Billy Price Band, and solo projects, Billy Price has recorded and released a total of seventeen albums, CDs, and DVDs. In April of 2016, Price was officially recognized and inducted as a Pittsburgh Rock 'N' Roll Legend at an awards ceremony. Price's album This Time For Real, with the late Chicago soul singer Otis Clay, received a 2016 Blues music Award in the "Best Soul Blues Album" category. Billy's last recording,Reckoning, released in June 2018, was nominated for a Blues Music Award for Best Soul Blues Album of the Year.





