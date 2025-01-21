Billy Idol Sets Tour Dates with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock legend Billy Idol is returning to the road for It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! Fellow superstar Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will join Idol on all shows. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheatres kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30 and includes stops at an array of storied venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 22 at 9 a.m. local time, with local presales beginning Thursday, January 23 at 9 a.m. local time. The general onsale begins Friday, January 24 at 9 a.m. local time. Additional info and tickets will be available at billyidol.net/tour. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billly Idol will also personally match this donation.

In anticipation of the upcoming tour, Idol stars in a short video featuring his iconic catalog; the clip also stars comedian Matt Rife with cameos from longtime Idol collaborator and guitar player Steve Stevens and tourmate Joan Jett. Watch/share the video HERE.

Idol will soon share details of the forthcoming release of his new LP, due later this year on Dark Horse Records.

Last year, Idol celebrated the 40th Anniversary of his landmark sophomore album Rebel Yell with a Deluxe Expanded Edition out now via Capitol/UMe. He also appeared at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducting Ozzy Osbourne alongside Jack Black, Jelly Roll, Tool frontperson Maynard James Keenan and more.

Idol also recently released the concert film Billy Idol: State Line, a Vertigo Live concert film documenting his April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam—the first-ever concert performed at the location. The film highlights the history and significance of the Hoover Dam and includes two unique sets of Billy Idol’s iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.

BILLY IDOL: IT’S A NICE DAY TO…TOUR AGAIN!

April 30—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 3—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

May 4—Austin, TX—Moody Center

May 7—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

May 9—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 10—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 13—Sunrise, FL—Amerant Bank Arena

May 16—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion

May 17—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

May 20—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center

May 23—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage

August 16—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 17—Saratoga Springs, NY—Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 20—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden Arena

August 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 23—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

August 26—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheatre

August 28—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center

August 31—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

September 3—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 5—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphithatre

September 12—Palm Springs, CA—Acrisure Arena

September 14—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theater*

September 17—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre

September 19—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater

September 20—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

September 23—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum

All dates with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

*Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT BILLY IDOL

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence. Touring consistently around the world for the last ten years and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both The Roadside EP in 2021 and The Cage EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

ABOUT JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock 'N' Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.” With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide. As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by Bikini Kill, and the Germs’ LA punk masterpiece GI. Jett and Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) co-founded Blackheart Records from the trunk of Kenny’s Cadillac after rejections from no less than 23 labels. 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television, and continues to champion emerging bands. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts continue to tour the world with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like The Who, Green Day, Heart and Foo Fighters. Bad Reputation, a documentary about Jett’s life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. For more information visit joanjett.com.

