Billie Eilish Acoustic Set At Third Man Records To Be Released Friday On Vinyl

Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish, accompanied by her brother and chief collaborator FINNEAS O'Connell, performed an intimate acoustic set for a room of excited fans and friends in The Blue Room at Nashville's Third Man Records November 6th. The set was recorded live on Third Man's direct-to-acetate system (a 1953 Scully lathe, previously homed at King Records), and the vinyl recording will be available this Friday only at Third Man retail locations in Nashville and Detroit.

Watch video of Billie Eilish creating splatter jacket below!

Available Friday, fans will have access to two versions, both extremely limited: a green vinyl edition available at both Third Man Records locations in Nashville and Detroit and an extremely limited amount of black & blue split-color versions, featuring one-of-a-kind splatter artwork created by Eilish during her evening spent at Third Man headquarters, available at the Nashville storefront exclusively. Watch footage of Billie making the jackets for the latter version HERE. Both storefronts open at 10am Friday morning. Available only while supplies last.

It was a big year on the charts for six-time Grammy-Awards nominee Billie Eilish. The 17-year old singer, songwriter and musician debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? She scored her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with "bad guy," which has since become the longest-running Hot 100 top ten hit by a female artist in the last century, amassing more than 3 billion global audio streams across all platforms, and climbing to No. 1 at Top 40 and Alternative radio. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is now the highest-selling debut album of 2019 and biggest North American debut album of the decade (male, female or group), shifting 313,000 units in its first week and hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for an additional two nonconsecutive weeks. Billie has now earned more than 24 billion combined career audio and video streams, while her 2020 WHERE DO WE GO? World Arena Tour sold out of 500,000+ tickets within an hour of on-sale, beginning March 9, 2020.





