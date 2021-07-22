Billboard Announces Latin Music Week Talent & Registration

Billboard announced today that Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Nicky Jam will headline Billboard Latin Music Week presented by Samsung in partnership with Amazon Music and BACARDÍ. The celebration of Latin music, culture and entertainment will take place at Miami's Faena Forum September 20-24, 2021 and feature live performances and conversations with superstars including Anitta, Carin León, Chris Jedi, Elena Rose, Erika Vidrio, Esteman, Gaby Music, Goyo, Jhonny Caz, Kany García, Los Dos Carnales, Lunay, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, Nicky Jam, Rauw Alejandro, Raymix, Tainy, Tini, Tostao & Yotuel Romero.

This year's Billboard Latin Music Week returns to Miami under the slogan "The Beat of Latin Music," making its mark as the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. The event will bring together the top hitmakers in Latin music for Q&A's on diverse topics that connect fans, influencers and industry leaders of all backgrounds.

"We are thrilled to safely bring together fans and the biggest names in Latin Music for an unforgettable, live celebration in Miami," said Julian Holguin, President of Billboard. "In partnership with Samsung, Amazon Music and BACARDÍ, we plan to create interactive experiences and events that will allow fans to immerse themselves in the music that's shaped Latin culture and carried us through a particularly trying year."

Among Latin Music Week's many panels, superstars Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, Tini and Elena Rose will address the challenges and opportunities for women in Latin music, while Esteman, Jhonny Caz, Raymix and Erika Vidrio discuss coming out in the industry, and Lunay, Gaby Music and Chris Jeday host a masterclass. Conversations on everything from wellness & motherhood to Regional Mexican, one of the most far-reaching musical genres, will also take place over the course of the event.

"Beyond prompting overdue conversations on equality, wellness, social justice and so much more, this past year has also been incredibly productive for Latin creators," said Leila Cobo, VP, Latin Industry Lead, Billboard. "We are thrilled to once again host the very top artists and executives in Latin music in a series of insightful and fascinating conversations that are truly one of a kind and once in a lifetime."

Billboard Latin Music Week will kick off with three full days of programming and networking sessions on September 20-22 at the Faena Forum. The festivities will continue through the end of the week as Billboard launches its En Vivo concerts series in partnership with Samsung, Amazon Music and BACARDÍ, delivering unforgettable fan experiences each night with parties hosted at Miami's hottest venues and performances from Latin Music's top artists.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking place on September 23 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, will be broadcasted by Telemundo and produced by MBS Special Events, and will honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music, as determined by Billboard's weekly charts over the last year.

Early-bird registration for Billboard Latin Music Week opens TODAY for a limited time only. To learn more about registration, rates and the schedule for Billboard Latin Music Week, visit BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.