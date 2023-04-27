Big Words Release New Single 'Summer Never Felt This Sad'

Fast-rising Australian band Big Words have released their stunning new single "Summer Never Felt This Sad" from their anticipated upcoming debut album Nightmares of a Stardom Dream - out May 26 via Believe. Listen to "Summer Never Felt This Sad," a raw, alt-ballad that emulates Pink Floyd to wrestle with denying the love you have for someone and breaking their heart as you also break your own.

"'Summer Never Felt This Sad' is a song about a secret relationship," shares Will on the song. "I fell in love with a friend, it was a beautiful but treacherous romance that came crashing down in the summer. Nobody knew about us, although it was fun, the severity of our feelings soon became impossible to ignore. I wrote the song about feeling like a fake person, unable to admit my love, I was hurt and sadly we never spoke again."

"Summer Never Felt This Sad" follows recent singles "Speed Racer," a surreal, intoxicating memory whose glitchy, alt-R&B sound explores themes of intoxicating lust and the hollows of loss that follow abandoned desire, and "You're So Wonderful," an easygoing, short-distance sprint through what love has to offer inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Amy Winehouse which reminds us that all romantic relationships are beautiful, even when cut short.

Recorded over two years across three different studios, Nightmares of a Stardom Dream is an honest representation of the band's lived experiences that sways from psychedelic-soul grooves to alt-R&B bops to cosmic folk to infectious indie-pop.

Expanding on the cult success and critical-acclaim that followed their debut EP Hollywood, A Beautiful Coincidence, Big Words have benefited from taking the long way around - giving their debut album time to breathe and develop a sense of unhurried yearning. PRESS HERE to pre-save Nightmares of a Stardom Dream.

"The title of the album alludes to just how hard it is to commit to being an artist... a relevant sentence for us and maybe anyone who's been working through their 20s on a music career, figuring all that stuff out," explains Will.

Writing songs that pull at the thread of life in your 20s to delve into their own experiences including love, doubt, anxiety, and courage, multi-instrumentalists and singers Will and Kieren and drummer Teon celebrate the poetry and authenticity of day-to-day life by embracing their unpolished, imperfect humanity. Documenting their coming of age through their music, Big Words lead with human connection at the forefront of their art to make memories.

Organically earning over 26 million global streams and receiving acclaim from NME, Earmilk, Wonderland, Atwood Magazine, Flaunt, and more for creating music that soundtracks moments in people's lives, Big Words released their mixtape Cherry - a lockdown induced diversion which embraced experimental imperfections - and their 2017 debut EP Hollywood, A Beautiful Coincidence which saw the band establish an international following with standout tracks "The Answer" and "Soul Jam."

With their earlier raw and more acoustic songs, Big Words began melding their love of singer-producers, hip-hop beats, and obsession with melody with their influences which range from Feist to Frank Sinatra, Empire of The Sun to The Beach Boys, to Travis Scott and more.

photo credit: Kimberly Canales