Better Lost Than Stupid Release Debut Album and New Single

Better Lost Than Stupid aka BLTS is an electronic music supergroup comprised of three of the world's finest producers and DJs - Martin Buttrich, Davide Squillace, and Matthias Tanzmann. Today they release their eagerly awaited longplayer debut Wild Slide via Skint/BMG, along with the much-hyped new single "Right Now."

The project, while underground in spirit, also has potential to cross over thanks to its tracks' carefully sculpted hooks. So, it's pop, but in the best sense of the word: pop as in "popular with people." And popular they certainly are, drawing early support from a wide range of peers including Richie Hawtin, Carl Craig, Marco Carola, Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber, Kolsch, Joris Voorn, Claptone, Eats Everything, Adam Beyer, and media: RA, Clash Mag, MixMag, DA and many more.

"Right Now" follows a run of previously released singles off the LP, each revealing the ambition and depth to BLTS' sound. First up, BLTS made a mighty debut with the moody and meditative single "Alto" (premiered by Pete Tong on Radio 1), which was backed with the equally insistent and more Circoloco-centric "Dynamite". Shortly after, they followed with the indie-rock flavored "Back From The Desert," the hip hop/broken beat flavored "The Sky Is Too Low," and the excellent vocal-driven club stormer "Inside," which sees the trio team up with 21-year-old UK-born vocalist Chaney (AKA Theo Altieri).

Electronic music underpins Wild Slide, but BLTS look beyond it with a varied collection of songs that combine synth-pop ("Inside," "Wild Slide"), electronica ("Boys & Girls," "Harder Than Gold"), and downtempo ("Without The Feeling," "Bender"), with the kind of euphoric techno moments they're individually known for ("Inside," "Right Now").

These three friends have known each other for over a decade and carved out impressive individual legacies within house and techno, however none of the BLTS tracks sound anything like what they've done with their solo careers. While they don't want to lose the foundation of where they are coming from, Better Lost Than Stupid moves the trio forward in a more alternative/indie/pop direction.

Wild Slide shows that the comparisons made between BLTS and stadium techno acts like The Chemical Brothers and Underworld stand up. The production quality is every bit as good as you'd expect, with songs that have been crafted and written by three people who've spent their lives making music and playing it to hundreds of thousands of people. "For me, it's great because I have two partners who are intelligent in making music," Says Martin. "If one of us doesn't know where to go, the other two do. Two guys can be the same as one, but if three sit on the machine, this is what makes it super interesting. Everybody can have a hand on the wheel."

Next month will see the release of the single and remix package of "Overboard" featuring reworks by Mousse T, Dennis Ferrer, and Eats Everything.Together the trio have close to 1 MM followers on social media and have been featured on Spotify's Housewerk and New Dance Revolution playlists among others.

Though the live shows debuted in May, as DJs, Better Lost Than Stupid have already played a long list of memorable sets including a Miami Winter Music Conference headline show for Arcadia; a sold out headline show at Koko in London, their standout BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, headlined legendary Ibiza venue, Amnesia, and at the likes of Razzmatazz in Barcelona, Circoloco at DC10, Krystal Club in Romania, and BPM Festival.

Better Lost' are set to make this their year. Watch 'Better Lost Than Stupid: The Story So Far', a video that sees the band finally bring their vision to the live arena.





