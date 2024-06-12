Better Joy Share New Single 'Situations'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Better Joy continue to showcase their unique fusion of classic and contemporary alternative pop with their fourth single ‘Situations’ out now via new independent label Fader Amp. The track follows previous releases ‘Talking Around’, ‘Dead Plants’ and ‘Hard To Love’ and is the penultimate single taken from their forthcoming EP set to be announced soon.



New single ‘Situations’ is a reflective yet punchy track with gritty vocals, a fast-paced upbeat melody and jangly, scuzzy guitars. Lyrically it looks back at past actions and examines how things could have been handled differently after having the time to heal. Produced by Steve Osborne (New Order, Happy Mondays) and Mike Peden (Lighthouse Family) and mixed by Caesar (Boygenius, Wet Leg, Beach House), the track continues to showcase the band’s ability to balance dark lyrical content with buoyant melodies.



Bria says; “At the heart of this song is an apology. An acknowledgement of past actions, self-reflection and owning up to the times you let someone down. No-one’s perfect, sometimes running away from something feels like the easiest option at the time, but it can only fuel self-doubt and guilt later on. It’s like pressing the ejector seat to be able to survive, but missing out on the adventure itself because fear holds you back. It's all the things I wished I could have figured out sooner and had the guts to say face to face.”



Fronted and created by Bria Keely and completed by her band, Better Joy boldly experiment between opposites, such as deep lyrics combined with forthrightly simple melodies, and sheer vulnerability matched with innate steeliness. It’s this that makes Better Joy so exhilaratingly fresh. Influenced by an array of artists from The Strokes to Phoebe Bridgers and The Cure, Bria revels in exploring love; through romance, friendships and by examining her relationship with herself.



‘Hard To Love’, ‘Dead Plants’, ‘Talking Around’ and ‘Situations’ are more than just a heady first introduction to Better Joy – they’re a compelling addition to the rich musical legacy of the North-West.



Following a debut run of tour dates, supporting The K’s and peforming at The Alternative Escape, Better Joy have announced support shows with Swim Deep alongside a festival performance at Left of the Dial.

Full dates are as follows:

June:

Fri 14th – Leeds – Key Club (with Swim Deep)

Sat 15th – Newcastle – Think Tank (with Swim Deep)

Sun 16th – Edinburgh – Mash House (with Swim Deep)



Oct:

Fri 18th – Rotterdam – Left of the Dial festival

