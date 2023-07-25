Bethany Cosentino Releases New Song 'Natural Disaster'

Bethany Cosentino is unveiling the title and opening track from her debut solo album, Natural Disaster, set for release this Friday via Concord Records.

“Natural Disaster” merges 90’s power-pop staples with a modern folk-pop edge. Lyrically, the track explores themes of global warming and solidarity when it feels we’re staring the end of the world right in the face – “And hey, if we’re all dying then what does it matter? We’re a natural disaster.”

“Natural Disaster was absolutely the easiest song on the album to write,” said Cosentino. “Producer and songwriter Suzy Shinn sent me an instrumental track, and the moment I heard it, I ran to my music room and wrote this. It was one of those songs that felt like it was just waiting to come out of me.

The message is very clear: I had been thinking a lot about the energy of the summer of 2020 in particular. Political upheaval, protests against police brutality, wildfires throughout the state of California, and other Natural Disasters around the globe. That chaotic energy was palpable on planet earth.

The song is meant to serve as a commentary on the way we as humans go about our business as the world around us crumbles and literally burns. Thinking about the way our planet is changing is wildly anxiety-producing, but it’s very real, so I hope this song can call attention to it while also giving people something to sing along to.”

On the video, Cosentino explains, “I wanted to create a visual for Natural Disaster that drew attention to the way in which our planet is suffering, but also reminding people of the beauty of this earth and why we should be fighting to save it. None of us are perfect, but even if we do one or two small things in an attempt to elicit change, we are doing the right thing. With some of the hottest temperatures on record happening this summer, I hope this song and video can serve as a call to action. I chose to highlight Evergreen Action, a non profit organization working towards combating climate change. This is the only planet we’ve got, let’s all do our best to treat her right.”

Previously released songs “It’s Fine” - which earned Cosentino her solo debut on Triple A radio chart – as well as “Easy,” and "For A Moment" give listeners a full spectrum of what they can expect from Natural Disaster - signature luminosity and reflection without mincing words – in other words, what Cosentino does best and has been doing since she burst on the scene in 2009.

Intensely intimate yet rooted in universal truth, Natural Disaster reminds us that Cosentino has a rare capacity to transform the way we navigate the fast-changing world around us. It is the first offering from this next chapter of her already-incredible career, and a stunning reflection of a woman in her mid-30s embracing all of the change that life has to offer, even when it’s downright terrifying.

As she gets set to share Natural Disaster with the world, Cosentino hopes that the album might help others find their own way toward transformation and renewal. “When I look at all the artists I find most influential, the common thread is that they take risks and continue exploring different versions of themselves,” she says.

“My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person. And if anyone’s feeling stagnant, I hope this record inspires them to see what else life has to offer. It’s really scary to take those risks and make big changes in your life, but what you find on the other side can be so magical.”

UPCOMING BETHANY COSENTINO LIVE DATES

August 3 - Amoeba Records - Hollywood, CA

September 18 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

September 23 - Breckenridge Brewery - Littleton, CO