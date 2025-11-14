Benjamin Tod Unveils New Band and Coast-To-Coast 2026 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the Lost Dog Street Band on an indefinite hiatus, recording artist Benjamin Tod has introduced his new ensemble, Benjamin Tod & The Inline Six, which will be hitting the road throughout 2026.

Kicking things off in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April 16th, Tod and his new honky tonk band will hit every corner of the United States before ending the run on October 25th in Knoxville, Tennessee. Three double-headers will be a first for Tod in his touring career: Two nights at Portland, Oregon’s Revolution Hall on July 24th and 25th, two nights at Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington, Vermont, on October 8th and 9th, and two nights at The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina, on October 23rd and 24th. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Artist pre-sale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, November 18th, at 10 am local time, followed by a venue pre-sale which kicks off on Thursday, November 20th, also at 10 am local. The entire tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21st, at 10 am local time. For ticket information, please visit here.

Tod has released singles throughout the latter half of 2025. His latest solo single, “My Pride,” and the acoustic version, “My Pride (Alone),” the A/B side collaboration with Matt Heckler, “Kentucky Coal” and “Cry You A River,” and Tod’s take on Waylon Jennings’s “Outlaw s” featuring Shooter Jennings.

Benjamin Tod & The Inline Six On Tour:

April 16 - Ozark Music Hall - Fayetteville, AR

April 17 - Cain’s Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

April 19 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX

April 20 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

April 21 - Emo’s - Austin, TX

April 23 - La Rosa - Tucson, AZ

April 25 - Stagecoach - Indio, CA

April 26 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

April 28 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

April 30 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

May 1 - Mishawaka Amphitheatre - Bellevue, CO

May 2 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

May 4- Madrid Theater - Kansas City, MO

May 5 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO

May 7 - Bluebird Nightclub - Bloomington, IN

May 8 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

May 9 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

July 9 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

July 10 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

July 11 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

July 12 - Wooly’s - Des Moines, IA

July 14 - The Lincoln - Cheyenne, WY

July 17 - Under The Big Sky - Whitefish, MT

July 20 - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Jackson, WY

July 23 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

July 24 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

July 25 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

July 26 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

July 30 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

July 31 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Aug. 1 - The Burl - Lexington, KY

Oct. 1 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 2 - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

Oct. 3 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

Oct. 4 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 6 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

Oct. 8 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT

Oct. 9 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT

Oct. 10 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

Oct. 11 - Royale - Boston, MA

Oct. 13 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Oct. 15 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 16 - The Howard - Washington, DC

Oct. 17 - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

Oct. 18 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Oct. 20 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

Oct. 22 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

Oct. 23 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Oct. 24 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Oct. 25 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

Photo Credit: STARLAGROVES