Belmont Releases New Single 'Stay Up'

Progressive-punk quintet, Belmont, have released a brand new song entitled "Stay Up" today via Pure Noise Records. The visual asset is available to watch below, and the single is available across streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music now.

On the single, drummer Brian Lada shares, "'Stay Up' was a really fun song to put together. It wasn't the first option to record, but right before heading into the studio it was decided last minute to do the song instead of another one, and we're really happy with how it all came out. In the instrumental, I was going for a throwback Belmont feel like something off of our previous EP Between You & Me mixed together with the current pace and vision for the bands new music. While working on the song in the studio, it felt like something was missing from the song, and that's how the piano part in the choruses came about. It really brought the song together to make this super chaotic ballad. We are very excited to bring this song to our fans, and it's just a taste of what's to come from us this year. Big thanks to Pure Noise for making it all happen!"

Last week, Belmont hit the road for a month-long tour supporting Sleeping With Sirens, alongside Set It Off and Point North. Following this tour, Belmont will be supporting Tiny Moving Parts on their Spring 2020 tour. For a list of all upcoming tour dates, please see here or below.

Belmont is a five-piece progressive-punk band based out of Chicago, IL. In 2014, lead vocalist Taz Johnson formed the band and together they released their debut EP Vicissitude, which was produced by Mat Kerekes of Citizen, and his brother, Chris. Since then, the band has released their sophomore EP and their debut full-length album - the latter of which hit #146 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"Stay Up" is out now. For more information, please visit http://www.belmontil.com/.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Jan 14 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall*

Jan 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot (UT) *

Jan 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues*

Jan 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom*

Jan 20 - Tuscon, AZ @ Encore*

Jan 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

Jan 23 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

Jan 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade*

Jan 26 - Nashville, TN @ The Cowan*

Jan 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

Jan 30 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*

Jan 31 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage*

Feb 01 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium*

Feb 04 - Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall*

Feb 05 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

Feb 07 - Detroit, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom*

Feb 08 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection*

Mar 11 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade^

Mar 12 - Ames, IA @ The Maintenance Shop^

Mar 14 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig^

Mar 15 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival^

Mar 17 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall^

Mar 18 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club^

Mar 19 - Amityville, NY @ Revolution Bar + Music Hall^

Mar 21 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents^

Mar 24 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall^

Mar 25 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall^

Mar 26 - Athens, GA @ The 40 Watt^

Mar 27 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall^

Mar 28 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables^

Mar 29 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive^

Apr 01 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger^

Apr 04 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction^

Apr 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver^

Apr 06 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's^

Apr 09 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre^

Apr 10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck^

Apr 11 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown^

*supporting Sleeping With Sirens

^supporting Tiny Moving Parts





