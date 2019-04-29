Bedouin Reveals Lineup for Saga Ibiza 2019

Opening May 26 for a four-month weekly residency, Bedouin's Saga series returns to Heart Ibiza after two hugely successful seasons. Following a string of international showcases in Tulum, Brooklyn and Miami, Saga is set for another strong summer with bold musical programming.



This season sees a whole host of debuts including the dreamy electronic duo Bob Moses, Red Axes, Blond:ish and Lost Desert, all bringing their unique sound to the Saga concept. There's also no shortage of headline mainstays such as: Black Coffee, Guy Gerber, Jamie Jones, Lee Burridge, Damian Lazarus and Luciano. In amongst the lineup, Bedouin showcases their taste for finding exciting, underground talent that fits their musical ethos: Umami (Live), Timujin, Zigan Aldi, The Soul Brothers, Pablo Fierro, Stravroz, Collé and Santiago Garcia.



Following its launch in 2017, Bedouin's Saga series quickly became one of the most respectable and sought after residencies on the island. Building on the original concept of telling a story in an enticingly beautiful, yet dramatic way has been essential to the duo's musical direction and artistic vision of the night. Under Bedouin and Heart's creative direction, SAGA weaves Ibiza Sundays into musical odysseys that feed the senses and elevate the collective experience.



Season III follows on from another triumphant year for Bedouin who released the highly-acclaimed 'Wastelands' EP on Damian Lazarus' Crosstown Rebels imprint. The Saga series continued to bring their psychedelic sound across the globe with key dates at Coachella, Tomorrowland, Day Zero, Wynn Las Vegas, fabric, Warung Beach Club and performed back-to-back with renowned tastemaker Pete Tong at IMS' Dalt Villa party.



Bedouin's infectious blend of worldly sounds and genre-bending rhythms will pulse again every Sunday at Heart Ibiza until the 29th September.

SEASON III LINEUP:

&ME, ADAM PORT, ALI KURU, AUDIOFLY, BEDOUIN, BLACK COFFEE, BLOND:ISH, BOB MOSES (CLUB SET), COLLÉ, DAMIAN LAZARUS, GUY GERBER, GUY LALIBERTÉ, JAMIE JONES, JIMI JULES, LEE BURRIDGE, LOST DESERT, LUCIANO, MATTHEW DEKAY, MATTHIAS MEYER, MIRA & CHRIS SCHWARZWÄLDER, OCEANVS ORIENTALIS, PABLO FIERRO, RED AXES, SANTIAGO GARCIA, SERGE DEVANT, SIS, STAVROZ (DJ SET), THE SOUL BROTHERS, TIMUJIN, UMAMI (LIVE), ZIGAN ALDI





