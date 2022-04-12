Bedon Shares 'Woah' Single

Today, Bedon - the solo project of singer-songwriter Bedon Lancaster - shares a brand new single entitled "Woah," alongside a music video for the track. Bedon is set to share his sophomore album this year via Better Company Records.

Speaking on the track, Bedon wrote:

"'Woah' is the first single off of my second record. It's the first thing I have put out since the pandemic started, and I am incredibly proud of the song, the writing, and the people I made it with. 'Woah' is the second track off of the album, and it is the introduction of conflict into the album's narrative. The setting is at a house party in a small town in Mississippi.

There's a bonfire raging outside, and I see the person (who the entire album is centered around) standing by the fireside. We talk (and we obviously have a long convoluted history) and I start to consider risking the comfort of our friendship for the potential of a real relationship for the very first time. I had known her basically my entire life. A lot of weight is on this moment. That is why I wanted it to sound humongous."

Bedon is playing a live show with Ethansroom and Drumming Bird at Mercy Lounge in Nashville, TN on April 21. Tickets are on sale now.

Bedon (pronounced bee-din) is the solo-project of singer-songwriter Bedon Lancaster.

Born in Oxford, Mississippi and raised in both New Orleans, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee, Bedon began to play music at a young age. Upon the release of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, he began to fall in love with guitar-driven music. In high-school, he played in a 4-piece rock band, but once he left for college, he donned the moniker he was bestowed at birth. A name many have mispronounced. A name many have misspelled (Boden, Biden, and Baden to name a few). But the name stuck, and now he tours with an 8-piece band, including a 3-piece horn section affectionately referred to as "The Bone Zone."

Bedon released his debut full-length LP Morning in January of 2020 and moved to Nashville, Tennessee shortly after to pursue music further.

"Woah" is the first release from Bedon's second LP, set to release in 2022. "Woah" represents the introduction of conflict into the narrative of this album, the moment of reckoning which cascades into a great journey of growth and love.

"Woah" is produced by Isaiah Beard and Adam Lochemes (of Arlie) who produced the entire 14-track record alongside Bedon. This album features bombastic horn and cinematic string arrangements while maintaining the exciting re-listenability with songs like "Woah." Several other singles are set to follow.

Watch the new music video here: