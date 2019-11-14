Beck Releases New Single 'Everlasting Nothing'

The penultimate point on the timeline to Hyperspace has been charted: "Everlasting Nothing," the latest album track from seven time GRAMMY-winner Beck's upcoming new album is now available across digital platforms and with all pre-orders.



"Everlasting Nothing" is the show stopping finale of Hyperspace, a stunning, sublime ballad written and produced by Beck and Pharrell Williams, the two of whom play every instrument on the track-Beck on vocals, guitar and piano and Pharrell on drums and keyboards. The sun-drenched vocal harmonies that complete the song are supplied by Alex Lily, Roger Manning, and a nine-person choir.



Listen to "Everlasting Nothing" below!

Hyperspace will be released November 22nd on Capitol Records. The new record will be Beck's 14th studio album and first since 2017's Colors, which won Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 61st GRAMMY Awards. Hyperspace's release will be followed by Beck's December 6th headline appearance at the Intersect festival in Las Vegas.





