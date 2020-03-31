Beartooth Launches 'Stay at Home' Limited Edition Merch Bundle

Proceeds to Benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

BEARTOOTH have released a limited run "Stay at Home" merch bundle that includes a mystery hoodie, a fleece blanket, a tote bag, a deck of cards, and a bottle opener.

The band will donate all of the proceeds to The Recording Academy's MusiCares virus Relief Fund , which provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need.

Beartooth released their third studio album,Disease, in 2019. Disease is a painstaking, riff-driven examination of the unshakeable throes of depression. While there are moments of positivity, this isn't the sound of triumph. This is music about survival.

"The album is a whirlwind of emotion," Shomo explains. "Crazy highs, crazy lows, and lots of intensity. This record isn't about winning anything. It's about trying to even begin to learn how to deal with things. It's hard to process just how dark you can get, what you can really put yourself through with expectations. It's like starting from the beginning all over again. At the end of the day, it is a very dark album."

As always, Shomo recorded vocals, guitars, bass, and drums, and mixed the album himself with assistance from an engineer, now with executive producer (and Grammy winner) Nick Raskulinecz, who has worked with Foo Fighters and Rush.

To further enhance the emotional realism Beartooth champions, the third full-length album was tracked in a brand new environment, with an old-school urgency. After crafting the songs in his usual basement domain, Shomo made the trip from the familiar comfort of his equipment and isolation in Ohio to Blackbird in Nashville. The famous recording studio was the birthplace of pivotal work from a massive list of legends, tastemakers, and up-and-comers; like Alice In Chains, Taylor Swift, and Greta Van Fleet.





