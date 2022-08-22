Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beach Bums Share 'Overcast' Single

The single is featured on a new album of the same name.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Los Angeles punks Beach Bums have finally shared their brand new album, Overcast, out now via Lolipop Records, alongside the record's focus track, "Overcast."

Said Jawn Tang (vocals, guitar) of the record and its title track:

"Overcast, the album, focuses on the different writing styles that Beach Bums can tackle. To put it simply, this album is the most updated version of the MYCORE concept and sound.

'Overcast,' the song, was the first song we wrote as the new 5 piece lineup. The song speaks on conflict in a relationship. This can be left to interpretation, meaning you can relate it to friends, family, lovers, enemies, and everything in between."

Beach Bums is in the midst of a series of West Coast tour dates, monikered the all4u tour. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Select dates with Mexican Slum Rats, Loverboyrando, Children of the Flesh, & more!

Listen to the new single here:

BEACH BUMS LIVE

* All Dates All Ages!

August 26 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
August 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8
September 21- Oakland, CA - New Parish
September 22 - Boise, ID - Shredder
September 23 - Portland, OR - Mission Theatre
September 24 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
September 25 - Vancouver, BC - Red Gate

From one of Southern California's most exciting bands... Beach Bums (aka BEACHxBUMS!) are a young genre defying band that plays with everything from 808s, auto tune, real and programmed drums, metal and indie guitar, and so much more. The result is a group you just can't pin down. Their style is self described as "MYCORE."

BEACHxBUMS! has created a huge catalog of crossover music that their following keeps coming back for. Fans of all genres travel from everywhere to experience the insanity of their live shows. Imagine fans stage diving off roofs... a person blowing fire out of their mouth on stage... hundreds of people moshing in unison.... these are only a few phrases to describe a Beach Bums experience.

The group has set out to expand their idea of what "MYCORE" can be in 2022. Members Jawntang, Elijah, & Joe ditched being a 3 piece unit and added friends to broaden their sound. Their newest record includes Loverboyrando and Paul, making them a 5 piece for this upcoming chapter of Beach Bums.

