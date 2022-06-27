Beach Bums Announce New LP & Share 'IDGAF' Single

Los Angeles punks Beach Bums have shared a brand new single entitled "IDGAF," taken off their forthcoming album, Overcast, out August 16 via Lolipop Records.

Speaking on the single, the band wrote:

"'IDGAF' lyrically speaks on all the chaos, drugs, and experiences that we've had working in the music industry. It's something you can't fully understand unless you persevere through it yourself. While the lyrics speak on something deeper, the music video was made to be more lighthearted... just the 5 of us and Phobia Films going crazy in a basement."

This week, Beach Bums have also shared another set of West Coast tour dates to complete their upcoming all4u tour. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Select dates with Mexican Slum Rats, Loverboyrando, Children of the Flesh, & more!

From one of Southern California's most exciting bands... Beach Bums (aka BEACHxBUMS!) are a young genre defying band that plays with everything from 808s, auto tune, real and programmed drums, metal and indie guitar, and so much more. The result is a group you just can't pin down. Their style is self described as "MYCORE."

BEACHxBUMS! has created a huge catalog of crossover music that their following keeps coming back for. Fans of all genres travel from everywhere to experience the insanity of their live shows. Imagine fans stage diving off roofs... a person blowing fire out of their mouth on stage... hundreds of people moshing in unison.... these are only a few phrases to describe a Beach Bums experience.

The group has set out to expand their idea of what "MYCORE" can be in 2022. Members Jawntang, Elijah, & Joe ditched being a 3 piece unit and added friends to broaden their sound. Their newest record includes Loverboyrando and Paul, making them a 5 piece for this upcoming chapter of Beach Bums.

Watch the new music video here:

BEACH BUMS LIVE

New Dates

* All Dates All Ages!

July 1 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Guild Hall

July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Urbani Cellar

July 29 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

July 30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Warehouse 508

July 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

August 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive

August 13 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

August 14 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

August 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

August 26 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

August 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8