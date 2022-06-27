Beach Bums Announce New LP & Share 'IDGAF' Single
Beach Bums' new album will be released on August 16.
Los Angeles punks Beach Bums have shared a brand new single entitled "IDGAF," taken off their forthcoming album, Overcast, out August 16 via Lolipop Records.
Speaking on the single, the band wrote:
"'IDGAF' lyrically speaks on all the chaos, drugs, and experiences that we've had working in the music industry. It's something you can't fully understand unless you persevere through it yourself. While the lyrics speak on something deeper, the music video was made to be more lighthearted... just the 5 of us and Phobia Films going crazy in a basement."
This week, Beach Bums have also shared another set of West Coast tour dates to complete their upcoming all4u tour. Tickets and more information can be found here.
Select dates with Mexican Slum Rats, Loverboyrando, Children of the Flesh, & more!
From one of Southern California's most exciting bands... Beach Bums (aka BEACHxBUMS!) are a young genre defying band that plays with everything from 808s, auto tune, real and programmed drums, metal and indie guitar, and so much more. The result is a group you just can't pin down. Their style is self described as "MYCORE."
BEACHxBUMS! has created a huge catalog of crossover music that their following keeps coming back for. Fans of all genres travel from everywhere to experience the insanity of their live shows. Imagine fans stage diving off roofs... a person blowing fire out of their mouth on stage... hundreds of people moshing in unison.... these are only a few phrases to describe a Beach Bums experience.
The group has set out to expand their idea of what "MYCORE" can be in 2022. Members Jawntang, Elijah, & Joe ditched being a 3 piece unit and added friends to broaden their sound. Their newest record includes Loverboyrando and Paul, making them a 5 piece for this upcoming chapter of Beach Bums.
Watch the new music video here:
BEACH BUMS LIVE
New Dates
* All Dates All Ages!
July 1 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Guild Hall
July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Urbani Cellar
July 29 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
July 30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Warehouse 508
July 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
August 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive
August 13 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project
August 14 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room
August 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
August 26 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
August 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8