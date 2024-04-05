Bayside Releases 'There Are Worse Things Than being Alive'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Esteemed punk act Bayside is thrilled to share their new album, There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive, out digitally today via Hopeless Records Featuring songs from the previously released The Red EP and The Blue EP as well as 5 brand new tracks, There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive represents the culmination of several years’ of writing and recording.

Fans can listen to the album in full for the first time now, as well as pre-order physical copies out May 10th, here: ffm.to/baysidealive.

Bayside recently kicked off The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour, featuring support from Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter. The North American headline run began earlier this week in Pittsburgh. Additional stops on The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour include: Baltimore, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, New York, and more. Tickets, including VIP packages, are on sale now at: www.baysidebayside.com.

For the past 24 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression. At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come.

In 2022, Bayside released The Red EP, marking their first new music since 2019’s Interrobang‽. The EP’s three songs saw the band refining their unique brand of punk rock even further, with powerful, hard-hitting melodies. With 2023’s The Blue EP, Bayside further honed their sound, blending heavier influences with the band’s melodic punk roots.

There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive sees the band continuing to develop their sound. Stream the album now here.