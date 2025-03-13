Barry Can’t Swim Sets New Album 'Loner;' Listen to a Single Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barry Can’t Swim will release his highly anticipated new album Loner on July 11th on Ninja Tune. Alongside the announcement, Barry shares a taste of what's to come on Loner with club-ready single “Different” - a heady slice of electronic euphoria which has become a staple fan-favourite in the Edinburgh born producer’s enigmatic performances.

Throughout Loner we see Barry Can’t Swim navigate and explore the world he’s found himself in, a highly personal album that asks profound questions of its creator and his audience. Informed by the staggering success of Barry’s live shows around the world (including three sell-out shows at Brixton Academy, a stand-out performance at last year's Glastonbury and confirmed headliner slot at many of this years biggest summer festivals) plus countless impressive accolades (top 3 in the 2025 BBC Sound Poll with Chappell Roan and Ezra Collective, plus 2024 Mercury Music Prize and BRIT award nominations), Loner remains anchored to his roots both as a grounded human being and a progressive, ever-evolving artist.

"If my first album was a collage of all the music I loved and was inspired by growing up, then this album is the most authentic expression I could offer of myself and my life over the past year” Barry comments.

The album announcement arrives after a week of cryptic teasing, including a mysterious billboard in Dalston and the release of an unexpected new single, and Loner opening track, “The Person You’d Like To Be” on Monday, featuring a distorted and ambiguous conversation between the producer and his friend.

Elsewhere on Loner we hear colossal fan favourite Kali Uchis-sampled “Still Riding”, disco-adjacent “Chosen” and “About To Begin” which taps into the transcendental power of the club experience. Other moments on ‘Loner’ are entirely unexpected including wistful and evocative tracks such as “Cars Pass By Like Childhood Sweethearts” and “Marriage”.

Barry’s acclaimed debut When Will We Land?, released October 2023 and currently on over 100M+ album streams, received endless praise including being shortlisted for the 2024 Mercury Music Prize alongside the likes of Charli XCX, Beth Gibbons, English Teacher, Ghetts and The Last Dinner Party. Barry now proudly sits among Aphex Twin, Nia Archives, Burial, Jamie xx, and Jon Hopkins as a rare solo electronic artist to be shortlisted for the highly prestigious award. To add to this, he was also nominated at the BRIT Awards 2024 in the Dance Act category, shortlisted in the Scottish Album of the Year awards, received a top three position in the lauded BBC Sound of 2025 list, and the album was also named one of the best electronic albums of the year by Billboard.

Barry Can’t Swim will be headlining multiple festivals this summer including London’s All Points East (other headliners include RAYE, The Maccabees and Chase & Status), Bristol's FORWARDS festival (alongside Doechii, Jorja Smith and Ezra Collective), Lost Village festival and Radio 1’s Big Weekend alongside Lola Young, Sam Fender and Wet Leg.

Next month, Barry Can’t Swim will embark on a run of shows across North America, bringing his lively performances to Boston, NYC, Toronto, San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

BARRY CAN’T SWIM TOUR DATES

April 15 - Boston, MA - Royale *

April 18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 *^ SOLD OUT

April 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #^ SOLD OUT

April 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #^ SOLD OUT

April 23 - Toronto, ON - History $ SOLD OUT

April 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield $ SOLD OUT

April 27 -Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall %

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall % SOLD OUT

* Support from Anish Kumar

^ Support from Beewack

# Support from Paula Tape

$ Support from Laurence Guy

% Support from Chaos in the CBD

Photo credit: Rory Dewar

Comments