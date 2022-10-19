Barny Fletcher Debuts 'JETPACK' Mixtape

London-based artist Barny Fletcher has released his new mixtape project, JETPACK. The collection of songs is released via Guin Records.

A project which took Barny back to his humble roots hunting for hidden beats on the internet, the resulting JETPACK mixtape takes us on a wild ride through its 10 high-octane tracks. Twisting through smart hip-hop beats, slick R&B melodies, and laser sharp lyricism, the songs are the latest testament to Barny's meteoric rise. Barny describes:

"JETPACK started out as a 3 track pack of songs. Over time I kept adding to it and eventually stopped myself at 10 before it turned into a double side album. During Covid, studio sessions weren't really possible, so I found myself writing to beats from the internet, just how I used to when I first started writing. The process was refreshing actually. I've worked with Platinum producers & Grammy winners, but nothing compares to writing a hot song to a beat which has been hiding in a corner of the infinite labyrinth, which is the internet. JETPACK has energy and all the songs serve a purpose. Front to back. Listen and enjoy."

Alongside today's mixtape release comes new single, "Weakness," a breezy track showcasing Barny's impeccable flow and laidback confidence. On the track, Barny notes, "I wanted a song which captured the feeling of cruising through London at 2am in the back of an Uber with the windows down. The city turns into a blur and you're scheming in the back, figuring out how the hell you're gonna make it. 'Weakness' checks that box for me."

Barny has also been tapped to be featured on the first BBC 1xtra x BBC Introducing collaboration for BBC Introducing LIVE at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in which he's recorded 16 bars for the collaboration. This will launch as part of BBC Introducing LIVE this year, celebrating 15 years of BBC Introducing.

This fall, Barny released previous mixtape single, "Backstroke," which landed on Spotify's New Music Friday and has already racked up 350K Spotify plays since its August release. Single "Intergirlactic" followed, generating support from tastemaker outlets like Ones To Watch and EARMILK. Barny first started teasing the JETPACK mixtape late 2021 with "Breakfast at Isabel's," which featured a playful video co-directed by Barny himself, and then he followed with track "90s Baby" this summer.

Barny Fletcher has seen a widespread praise since his debut, garnering support from BBC's Radio 1, Australia's Triple J, and features everywhere from a collaboration on the latest DJ Shadow album, a Euro 2020 fashion design campaign with Umbro, as well as inclusion on the soundtrack for Michaela Coel's HBO series I May Destroy You.

Listen to the new single here: