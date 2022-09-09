Barns Courtney Returns With Track 'Supernatural'

With over one billion global career streams to date and critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Rock Sound and more, Barns Courtney returns with a vengeance with the first release off his upcoming album, "Supernatural." Cementing himself as a leading light in the rock space, the track introduces a new era of Barns Courtney, complete with a brand-new look and storyline.

With "Supernatural," what could be pegged as a quintessential relationship track quickly solidifies itself as a song about desire with his growling vocal style that details "the way one dances in and out of each other's lives." The wildly anthemic track features combustible guitar riffs and the infectious presence that's synonymous with Barns Courtney.

The UK-born, Seattle-bred singer/songwriter offers up a body of work informed by his far-ranging obsessions (the writings of Oscar Wilde, ritualistic iconography and ancient mythology, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, to name a few), all crystallized in an elaborate narrative centered a post-apocalyptic cult leader. Each forthcoming track will offer additional details, effectively building out a world created by the artist.

Music, for Barns Courtney, "is the ability to connect with other humans in a way that's completely unbound by societal norms. If you do it right, you can lift people up, you can help them to release their inhibitions, you can make them feel like they've been transported to a whole different world. The chance to do that for other people will always be the real pull for me."

Frenetic, electrifying, and viciously creative, Barns Courtney possesses an unbridled passion that's increasingly rare in the modern music landscape. Expanding on the extraordinary dynamism that prompted Rolling Stone to praise him as a "stomping, swaggering rock & roll balancing act teetering between blinding light and total darkness," Barn's upcoming album ultimately marks the start of Courtney's most captivating era yet.

Barns has already received critical acclaim with multiple Gold singles in the US and UK including "Glitter and Gold" and "Fire" Gold Certified, as well as hitting Top 5 Alternative Radio with "99." Performances on Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden and video game syncs including Apex Legends, FIFA 17 and more, have all helped propel Barns to the forefront of the rock world.

Boasting over one billion global streams to date, Barns Courtney is soon to be "out with the old" and eager to return with even more accolades. Made with producers like six-time Grammy Award-winner David Greenbaum (Beck, Gorillaz, Cage the Elephant), Courtney's latest effort emerged in a series of free-flowing sessions at legendary studios like Sunset Sound, Henson Recording Studios, and United Recording, ultimately being completed by Barns and Martin Eden at the Libertines Studio "The Albion Rooms."

While each song spotlights the commanding vocal presence he's brought to past hits like "Fire" (a Top 5 Triple A radio smash) and shown onstage at such illustrious gigs such as opening for The Libertines, Ed Sheeran, My Chemical Romance, The Who, and more, the album unfolds in a high-wattage sound ranging from glam to punk to gloriously scrappy garage-rock. And as Courtney reveals, creating such an ambitious project helped to undo the disillusionment that followed a prolonged period of relentless touring.

Tour Dates

9/17/2022 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO

9/19/2022 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

9/20/2022 - Emo's - Austin, TX

9/21/2022 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

9/23/2022 - Crowbar - Tampa, Fl

9/24/2022 - Culture Room - Miami, FL

9/26/2022 - The Social - Orlando, FL

9/27/2022 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

9/28/2022 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

9/30/2022 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

10/1/2022 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

10/3/2022 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

10/5/2022 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

10/7/2022 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

10/8/2022 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

10/10/2022 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

10/12/2022 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

10/14/2022 - Club XL - Harrisburg, PA

10/15.2022 - Phoenix - Toronto, Canada

10/17/2022 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

10/18/2022 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

10/19/2022 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

10/21/2022 - Newport - Columbus, OH

10/22/2022 - Headliners - Louisville, KY

10/24/2022 - Park West - Chicago, IL

10/25/2022 - Fineline - Minneapolis, MN

10/27/2022 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NB

10/28/2022 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

11/1/2022 - The Summit - Denver, CO

11/2/2022 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

11/4/2022 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

11/5/2022 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

11/8/2022 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

11/9/2022 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

11/11/2022 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

11/12/2022 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA