Bananarama Shares Brand New Single 'Supernova'

Having launched their upcoming anthology 'Glorious - The Ultimate Collection' with the single 'Feel The Love', which was premiered by Gaby Roslin on Radio 2, Bananarama kick-off a big year to come by sharing another new track in the shape of 'Supernova'.



Continuing Bananarama's gift for an instantly addictive melody, 'Supernova' blends wide-eyed celestial-leaning with pulsating electro-pop bass to create a joyously optimistic slice of modern-sounding, future-facing pop.



Speaking about the new track, Bananarama's Keren Woodward reveals, "'Supernova' makes me want to throw my hands up and dance! Both of these new tracks share the euphoric feeling that we've been doing this for 40 years and we're lucky to do what we do."



Set to be released on March 8th, 'Glorious - The Ultimate Collection' charts the lives of Bananarama members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward via their personally curated career highlights. It takes them from their initial emergence with 'Really Saying Something' with Fun Boy Three through to their phenomenal '80s success ('Cruel Summer', 'Venus', 'Love In The First Degree', 'Robert De Niro's Waiting' and many more), ongoing popularity in the '90s ('Only Your Love', 'Preacher Man', 'Movin' On' and 'Last Thing on My Mind') and into 2005 when they were still riding flying high in the singles chart with 'Move In My Direction' and the US dance chart smash 'Look on The Floor (Hypnotic Tango)'.



The past half decade has witnessed their 2019 album 'In Stereo' introduce them to a whole new generation with a show-stealing set at Glastonbury and win Classic Pop's Best Pop Album award, while 2022's 'Masquerade' became their highest charting and most critically acclaimed album since the '80s.



'Glorious - The Ultimate Collection' is available to pre-order now. Their official store offers a selection of Collector's Edition as well as two Deluxe Editions: a triple-CD package and a translucent red triple-vinyl, both of which accompanied by a book which features an introduction by broadsheet journalist Fiona Sturges, articles by Sara and Keren, and an in-depth exploration of Bananarama's relationship with fashion and music by writer and trends expert Katie Baron. It also includes stunning still photography of many of Bananarama's outfits and memorabilia from their personal collections. The 3CD version also includes an exclusive remix disc, with reworks by the likes of Boys Noize, Krystal Klear, The Reflex, Initial Talkand Luke Million.



Still as vibrant as ever, Bananarama will celebrate 40 years at the top and over 30 million record sales with a series of special shows in April. They will host the ultimate Bananarama party at London's Palladium, demand for which saw the first two shows (April 3rd and 4th) quickly sell-out before a third and final date was confirmed for April 6th. Limited tickets remain available HERE.