Bailey James Dials In With New Powerhouse Release 'Change Your Number'

Country-rock & social media sensation Bailey James releases new single "Change Your Number" with an accompanying music video. You can click here to watch.

Starlet Bailey James brings us her upcoming single "Change Your Number," produced by Matt Wallace (Jelly Roll) and written by James. The song's high energy helps convey the message of independence and moving on, with Bailey James' typical no-nonsense delivery. The video is nothing short of that, featuring Bailey under a neon light sign reading "100% that Bitch!," encapsulating the entire "better off without him" vibe of the single.

"This song is about being young and trying to navigate what you think might be love. I'm absolutely horrible at being in relationships, and when I really like someone, I always get a little crazy, so I wrote this song in that headspace." - Bailey James

During the chorus she belts, "Standing in the rain with your boombox baby, 80's movie scene, driving me crazy," and "Sending me roses when they're not in season, I swear you piss me off for all the right reasons, giving the spitfire performance we know all too well from James.

Connect with Bailey James here: https://www.baileyjames.com/