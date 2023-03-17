Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bailey James Dials In With New Powerhouse Release 'Change Your Number'

The song's high energy helps convey the message of independence and moving on, with Bailey James' typical no-nonsense delivery.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Country-rock & social media sensation Bailey James releases new single "Change Your Number" with an accompanying music video. You can click here to watch.

Starlet Bailey James brings us her upcoming single "Change Your Number," produced by Matt Wallace (Jelly Roll) and written by James. The song's high energy helps convey the message of independence and moving on, with Bailey James' typical no-nonsense delivery. The video is nothing short of that, featuring Bailey under a neon light sign reading "100% that Bitch!," encapsulating the entire "better off without him" vibe of the single.

"This song is about being young and trying to navigate what you think might be love. I'm absolutely horrible at being in relationships, and when I really like someone, I always get a little crazy, so I wrote this song in that headspace." - Bailey James

During the chorus she belts, "Standing in the rain with your boombox baby, 80's movie scene, driving me crazy," and "Sending me roses when they're not in season, I swear you piss me off for all the right reasons, giving the spitfire performance we know all too well from James.

Connect with Bailey James here: https://www.baileyjames.com/



Family Band Kopper And Kash Release New Single Bars And Churches Photo
Family Band Kopper And Kash Release New Single 'Bars And Churches'
Country trio Kopper and Kash released their new single, 'Bars and Churches.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Reminisce On The Good Ol Days With The Comancheros New Music Video For If I Could Pick A W Photo
Reminisce On The Good Ol' Days With The Comancheros' New Music Video For 'If I Could Pick A Way To Go'
The Comancheros bring us their next heavy and western 'ZZ Top meets outlaw country' music video for their single 'If I Could Pick A Way To Go.'
Hozier Returns With New EP Eat Your Young Photo
Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single With Me Photo
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.

