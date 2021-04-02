Bailey Bryan Reveals 'Fresh Start' Project and Delivers New Single 'Temporary'

Today, "fierce new talent to watch" (NYLON) Bailey Bryan has announced the official release date for her highly anticipated upcoming project 'Fresh Start', dropping May 7th. The forthcoming project serves as a symbol for Bryan's growth and journey over her past few years of heartbreak & self-reflection. "Every element of this project comes from a place of independence," said Bryan, "it's about getting ahold of myself and starting the rebuild, but finding that it never really ends." Bryan continues to embrace all of the moments and challenges in her past that have led her to who she is today and was able to showcase that in 'Fresh Start,' a collection that signals her continued sense of confidence, through her refined sound and new approach to her artistry.

This morning's announcement coincides with the release of her emblematic, beautifully composed track, "Temporary," a project cut that serves as her ode to a relationship running its course. The visual is her most vulnerable, raw, and cathartic video yet, showcasing the consequences of giving too much of yourself, your time, your body, and your energy to someone that you know is ultimately temporary. Water soaks every inch of the video, serving as a metaphor for the heaviness and exhaustion that such relationships can leave in your life. However, the track and visual maintain that "knowing and truly feeling like we are "enough" is the real thing to strive for, and it's more attainable than the world would have us think."

Watch the video below!

"Temporary" is just me being really honest about not knowing how to let go of something that I knew couldn't last..." said Bryan about the track. "My life over the last year has felt like a constant, rapid cycle of shedding my skin, and it still is. I hope it always will be. I now believe that there's no limit to the amount of "fresh starts" you can have in a lifetime, a year, or even a day."

A few months into the year, and Bailey Bryan has already been included in People Magazine's list of "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape in 2021", performed her breakout song "play w/ me" as part of Colbert's #playathome series, debuted her heart-aching single/video "Sober" via Nylon, and hung up on a toxic relationship with her single "Don't Call Me."

Along with new music, Bailey also launched Fresh Start Series back in December, a monthly Instagram Live series where she performs the new track of the month, gives fans insight into how it plays a part in her own self-discovery, and interviews influencers, brands, artists, and more across all industries to discuss their fresh start experiences. Watch the first four episodes with special guests Serayah, Kelly Henderson, Serena Kerrigan, and Debria Love HERE. Each episode emphasizes some of the most important points of the project, that the journey to confidence doesn't happen overnight and that there's beauty in the journey to that place of self love and confidence.

