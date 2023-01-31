Bailey Bryan Releases New Single 'RIP'

Genre-bending songstress Bailey Bryan unveils her euphoric and freeing new single "RIP" Released on her 25th birthday, the self-proclaimed "sensitive bad bitch" says goodbye to 24 and her old self with the high energy anthem for fully embracing your own fluidity and growth. With self-filmed clips by Bailey herself, the video for the song shares her road trip as she was moving from Nashville to LA, capturing her own movement into a new chapter.

Of the single, Bailey shared,"I'm definitely someone who's constantly changing and transforming and going through different eras and phases. I wrote 'RIP' at a time of recognizing how often I looked to others for approval on whatever changes I was making, and it became a song about shedding that need for approval and learning how to find it within myself."

"RIP" follows on the heels of a standout 2022 with the release of singles "Tragic" and "Passion." "Tragic" is an honest, deliberate journey of self-reflection and acceptance. On "Passion," Bailey draws elements from 90's R&B, funk and pop while putting her own signature twist on the pulsing, upbeat track.

Last year also saw the release of Bailey's fiery collab "MF" ft. 24kGoldn, an explosive earworm that encourages letting go of toxic people and prioritizing yourself. The single garnered nearly four million streams in its first two months and was featured on thirty-three New Music Friday playlists across the globe upon release.

Following her project Fresh Start, which solidified Bailey as Ladygunn's "fav pop songstress," she is transitioning into a new phase with upcoming EP Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1. The new chapter continues to showcase Bailey's vulnerable-yet-confident songwriting that has earned her dedicated listeners across the globe.

Originally from a small town in Washington State, and now newly L.A.-based, Bailey started crafting her own songs on guitar at age twelve and later shaped her sound and style by tapping into an eclectic mix of influences: the '90s R&B her mother raised her on, the underground hip-hop scene in nearby Seattle, the highly refined country songwriting she began exploring upon moving to Nashville at seventeen.

With a captivating funky sound and a talent for encapsulating "sensitive bad bitch energy" in her work, she has a sense of fierceness that can't be ignored. As Bailey continues to cultivate her sound in her project, she exudes confidence while still being transparent about her journey with self-love. According to Bailey, the new tracks will showcase the "colorful mess that is the inside of her head & heart at all times."

In addition to the single's release, Bailey is celebrating her birthday with a special performance in LA at Hotel Ziggy tonight, January 31st.

Watch the new music video here: