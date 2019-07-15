Bad Religion Expands Fall Tour

Currently on the road, stoking sing-a-longs, and slaying sold-out crowds preeminent Los Angeles punk band Bad Religion have announced the second leg of their North American tour. The newly added dates will begin September 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and wrap October 6 in San Diego, CA. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10am local time. For more information visit, https://badreligion.com/tour.



The band is on tour in support of their recently released album Age of Unreason (May 3). The critically acclaimed record offers a fiery and intensely relevant musical response to the times and "Given the political madness that seems to have gripped the world these days, Bad Religion is as relevant as ever." says Kerrang!. There is a stylistic consistency to the band's iconic and influential sound - hard fast beats, big hooks, and rousing choruses, yet each new song remains distinctive, utilizing composition, melody, and lyrics to deliver a unique narrative consistent with the band's longstanding humanist worldview.

Bad Religion will be making the following appearances throughout the fall, stay tuned for added dates:



Wednesday, July 17 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

Friday, July 19 Ventura, CA Ventura Theater

Saturday, July 20 Mountain View, CA Warped Tour

Thursday, July 25 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

Friday, July 26 Montreal, QC 77 Montreal 2019

Saturday, July 27 East Providence, RI Roadblock Music Festival

Tuesday, July 30 Portland, ME Aura

Wednesday, July 31 Boston, MA House of Blues

Friday, August 2 New York, NY Webster Hall

Saturday, August 3 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Sunday, August 4 Mckees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

Tuesday, August 6 Rochester, NY Anthology

Wednesday, August 7 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Friday, August 9 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Saturday, August 10 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Sunday, August 11 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

Tuesday, August 13 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

Wednesday, August, 14 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Friday, August 16 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas

Saturday, August 17 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Palladium



Tuesday September 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

Wednesday September 18 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!

Thursday September 19 Orlando, FL House of Blues

Saturday September 21 Asbury Park, NJ Sea. Hear. Now

Monday September 23 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

Tuesday September 24 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Thursday September 26 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

Friday September 27 Birmingham, AL Iron City

Saturday September 28 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Monday September 30 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Tuesday October 1 Houston, TX House of Blues

Wednesday October 2 Austin, TX Emo's

Friday October 4 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

Saturday October 5 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

Sunday October 6 San Diego, CA SOMA

Tuesday October 8 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

Wednesday October 9 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory



Saturday October 12 Sacramento, CA Aftershock

Acclaimed Los Angeles punk rock band Bad Religion's new album entitled Age of Unreason is out now on Epitaph Records. Since the group's formative years they have steadfastly advocated for humanism, reason, and individualism. Now, when these values are in decline and nationalism and bigotry are on the rise, Bad Religion's message has never been more essential. Age of Unreason delivers a powerful and inspired response - a political and deeply personal treatise on all they believe in.



"The band has always stood for enlightenment values," co-songwriter and guitarist Brett Gurewitz explains. "Today, these values of truth, freedom, equality, tolerance, and science, are in real danger. This record is our response."



The songs on Age of Unreason are both furious and meticulously crafted. There are references to contemporary events; racist rallies, Trump's election, the erosion of the middle class, Colin Kaepernick's protest, alternative facts, conspiracy theories, and there are homages to the literary and philosophical works that have long inspired the band.



The track "Chaos From Within" uses the band's iconic fast, powerful and melodic sound to examine the current border wall controversy with the lyrics, "Threat is urgent, existential / with patience wearing thin / but the danger's elemental / it's chaos from within." As co-songwriter and lead singer Greg Graffin says, "Throughout history, walls have been used to keep the barbarians out, But it seems to me that the truly barbaric aspect of a civilization is the chaos that comes from within."



Age of Unreason is Bad Religion's 17th studio album and was co-produced by Carlos de la Garza. It is a timely work of immense power and one of their very best. Society's step backwards has propelled the legendary band decidedly forward. There is an elevated craft in the way the song "Candidate" vividly evokes the current president, "I am your candidate / I am bloody lips and makeup /I'm your caliphate, opioids and mutilation / a celebrity and my name is competition." Another track, entitled "The Approach," addresses the possible demise of democracy with the lyrics, "There's a moral and intellectual vacuum / and you're right to be lookin' askance / philosophically moribund, revolution hasn't a chance."



This record is both a dire warning and testament to resilience. The overall message being - seek truth about the world and oneself. As Graffin, who holds a PhD in the history of science, says, "When I saw all these headlines about how terrible our world had become, I started doing a lot of reading. I read about the French Revolution, the American Revolution, the Civil War, and I started to recognize that this is a pattern of history and something we should never venture into. There are ample warnings against it. Every school child should know this but it's hard to get people to read about these things. Maybe this album can help. Because right now, with social media, we are just playing a version of kill the guy with the ball."





