Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band to Embark on 'Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bachman Turner-Overdrive, the legendary rock n’ roll band behind worldwide hits such as “Takin’ Care Of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”, has announced a new run of US tour dates dubbed, Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour. A majority of the shows will be co-headlined with southern rock pioneers The Marshall Tucker Band, with the 70s/80s hitmakers Jefferson Starship as the special guest. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28.

The US tour will follow BTO’s massive Back In Overdrive Tour 2025, an extensive run of shows across Canada this April and May. Multi-platinum April Wine and Headpins, two fellow Canadian rock bands, will open in support. Tickets are on sale now.

Last year, Randy Bachman revived BTO, and has continued to tour throughout 2024 with a run of US dates wrapping up next week. Led by Bachman, BTO's latest lineup also includes his son Tal Bachman. With Randy's legendary guitar and Tal's contemporary flair, BTO forges ahead, blending their classic hits with a fresh energy that captivates audiences worldwide. The band will also be performing hits from The Guess Who, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy’s songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music.

Founded in Spartanburg, SC over five decades ago, the 5x Gold, 3x Platinum-selling rock band The Marshall Tucker Band have sold millions of albums worldwide thanks to hits such as “Can’t You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “24 Hours At a Time.” CMT once named “Can’t You See” the #4 Greatest Southern Rock Song while Ultimate Classic Rock crowned it the #1 Southern Rock Song. Their self titled debut album reigns as Gibson Guitar’s #5 Greatest Southern Rock Album of all time, and GRAMMY Magazine named the group’s logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music. In 2023, the MTB was awarded Pandora’s Billionaires Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform. For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, visit marshalltucker.com or their Facebook Page.

US Tour Dates with The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship:

July 18 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

July 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino

July 20 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

July 22 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

July 24 – Appleton, WI – Neuroscience Group Field

July 25 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute

July 26 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

August 1 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Casino

August 3 – Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center Complex #

# Outlaws replacing Jefferson Starship as special guest

US Tour Dates - BTO only:

July 28 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center For The Performing Art

July 29 – Elk Grove Village, IL – The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex

July 31 – Jefferson City, MO – MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater

August 15 – Wendover, NV – Peppermill Casino

August 16 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar PAC

August 18 – Boise, ID – Western Idaho Fair

August 21 – Pala, CA – Pala Casino

August 22 – Ft. McDowell, AZ – We-Ko-Pa Casino

August 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino

Back In Overdrive 2025 Canada Tour Dates with April Wine and Headpins:

April 1 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre

April 3 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

April 4 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Event Centre

April 6 – Cranbrook, BC – Western Financial Place

April 8 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre

April 9 – Grand Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre

April 11 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

April 12 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

April 13 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena

April 15 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

April 17 – Brandon, MB – Westoba Place at Keystone Centre

April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

April 24 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

April 26 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Toronto

April 28 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

April 29 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 1 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

May 2 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place

May 4 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena

May 5 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

May 7 – Saint John, NB – TD Station

May 8 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

Photo Credit: Shimon Karmel

Comments