Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band to Embark on 'Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour'

Bachman Turner-Overdrive, the legendary rock n’ roll band behind worldwide hits such as “Takin’ Care Of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”, has announced a new run of US tour dates dubbed, Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour. A majority of the shows will be co-headlined with southern rock pioneers The Marshall Tucker Band, with the 70s/80s hitmakers Jefferson Starship as the special guest. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28.
The US tour will follow BTO’s massive Back In Overdrive Tour 2025, an extensive run of shows across Canada this April and May. Multi-platinum April Wine and Headpins, two fellow Canadian rock bands, will open in support. Tickets are on sale now.
Last year, Randy Bachman revived BTO, and has continued to tour throughout 2024 with a run of US dates wrapping up next week. Led by Bachman, BTO's latest lineup also includes his son Tal Bachman. With Randy's legendary guitar and Tal's contemporary flair, BTO forges ahead, blending their classic hits with a fresh energy that captivates audiences worldwide. The band will also be performing hits from The Guess Who, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.
Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy’s songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music.
Founded in Spartanburg, SC over five decades ago, the 5x Gold, 3x Platinum-selling rock band The Marshall Tucker Band have sold millions of albums worldwide thanks to hits such as “Can’t You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “24 Hours At a Time.” CMT once named “Can’t You See” the #4 Greatest Southern Rock Song while Ultimate Classic Rock crowned it the #1 Southern Rock Song. Their self titled debut album reigns as Gibson Guitar’s #5 Greatest Southern Rock Album of all time, and GRAMMY Magazine named the group’s logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music. In 2023, the MTB was awarded Pandora’s Billionaires Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform. For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, visit marshalltucker.com or their Facebook Page.
July 18 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
July 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino
July 20 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena
July 22 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium
July 24 – Appleton, WI – Neuroscience Group Field
July 25 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute
July 26 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center
August 1 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Casino
August 3 – Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center Complex #
# Outlaws replacing Jefferson Starship as special guest
July 28 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center For The Performing Art
July 29 – Elk Grove Village, IL – The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex
July 31 – Jefferson City, MO – MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater
August 15 – Wendover, NV – Peppermill Casino
August 16 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar PAC
August 18 – Boise, ID – Western Idaho Fair
August 21 – Pala, CA – Pala Casino
August 22 – Ft. McDowell, AZ – We-Ko-Pa Casino
August 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino
April 1 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre
April 3 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
April 4 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Event Centre
April 6 – Cranbrook, BC – Western Financial Place
April 8 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre
April 9 – Grand Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre
April 11 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 12 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 13 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena
April 15 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
April 17 – Brandon, MB – Westoba Place at Keystone Centre
April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
April 24 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)
April 26 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Toronto
April 28 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre
April 29 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre
May 1 – London, ON – Canada Life Place
May 2 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place
May 4 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena
May 5 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
May 7 – Saint John, NB – TD Station
May 8 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
Photo Credit: Shimon Karmel
