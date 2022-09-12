Baby Got Back Talk Deliver Debut EP 'Existential Shred'

New school pop punkers Baby Got Back Talk have released their Wiretap Records debut EP, 'Existential Shred.'

Baby Got Back Talk is a D-I-why?-because-we-gotta punk party from New York City. The band teamed with producer John Naclerio (Just Surrender, The Audition) at Nada Recording Studios for their latest EP, 'Existential Shred' due out later this Summer 2022 on Wiretap Records.

Formed in 2017, Baby Got Back Talk initially consisted of vocalist/bassist G'Ra Asim, synth op/vocalist Rhiana Hernandez, and lead guitarist/vocalist Jake Lazaroff. After years of sharing bills with local compatriots like Choked Up, Universe Ignore Her and Gibbons-- acts that were all anchored by the propulsive stick work of drummer Wes Ruiz-- Baby Got Back Talk welcomed Ruiz into the fold.

"We're what punk looks like in the 2020s: driven by a DIY ethic, conversant with social issues--especially as they pertain to gender and race, enabled by inter-web, bankrolled by day jobs, powered by a rad likeminded community, resonant with the most venerable iterations of rock 'n' roll but firmly committed to injecting some new flavor into the mold."

The band has released a pair of EPs in 2017's Take This The Wrong Way and 2018's Up In Open Arms. Their full-length debut, 2020's Genre Reveal Party, was mixed by Paul Leavitt (All Time Low, Senses Fail, Yellowcard).

Listen to the new EP here: