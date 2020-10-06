BPM Festival Announces 2021 Ibiza Showcases

Announcing its much-anticipated return for 2021

The BPM Festival has announced its much-anticipated return for 2021 with a trailblazing array of events set to take place in Ibiza in collaboration with IMS and Pollen. After a highly successful Costa Rican edition back in January, the house and techno institution is back with its first major announcement for next year. Spanning three days, the shows will not only mark a grand reintroduction of events for BPM as a whole but also serve as a celebration for the White Isle's long-awaited official reopening. Slated for Thursday, April 29th through Saturday, May 1st, 2021, pre-sale signups for The BPM Festival: Ibiza Showcases are available now.

With the music industry experiencing almost an entire year on global lockdown, The BPM Festival is making an emphatic return with a highly anticipated weekend of revelry at the spiritual home of dance music. Industry leaders Pollen and IMS are joining forces to bring the best in nightlife and music to the White Isle earlier than ever next year, with the launch of their new initiative, The Ibiza Opening. Set to be the biggest party Ibiza has ever seen - to coincide with the annual IMS Conference - The Ibiza Opening will feature a non-stop weekend of showcase parties at some of Ibiza's most famed superclubs, hosted by highly-esteemed electronic brand staples from around the world.



The BPM Festival will be teaming up with both partners to bring its presence back to the dance music mecca for the first since 2018. Taking place over three days, across three iconic venues, The BPM Festival: Ibiza Showcases will play host to an array of world-class techno talent, with lineups boasting some of the scene's most adored acts and special b2b performances from the global BPM family. Five years since its first foray hosting an event on the island, at the world-renowned Amnesia nightclub, the BPM brand is now making its long-awaited and much-welcomed return. Maturing from a small-scale gathering for industry professionals into a go-to destination for music lovers all over the world, BPM remains true to its roots, and for its next venture, fans can expect their signature decor and cutting-edge production, as well as a few firsts for the illustrious brand.



To be a part of the milestone celebration, friends of BPM can sign up for pre-sale tickets now via Pollen. Payment plan options will also be in place for the 2021 event, with a €30 EUR deposit fee required upon purchase. The rest of this amount is then paid off in equal monthly installments, with the last and final payment being collected sixty days before the event's start. Recognising the ever-changing global climate, in the case of shifting health and safety mandates, refunds will be made readily available. Hotel and Party Pass packages will also be sold through Pollen, with a full list of hotels and apartments in San Antonio, Ibiza Town, and Playa d'en Bossa, catering to all budgets, to be released soon. The hotel package's check-in date starts on Thursday, April 29th, with check-out occurring on Monday, May 3rd.



In addition to Pollen, three-day Party Passes for all BPM events will also be sold via the ticketing partner Xtixs. Refunds will also be a viable option through Xtixs.



Now going into its fourteenth year, The BPM Festival has become synonymous with top-tier house and techno in idyllic locations across the world. With previous editions in Playa del Carmen (Mexico), Portimão (Portugal), and Tamarindo (Costa Rica), to name just a few, the brand is now taking its inimitable lineup of tastemakers to the White Isle this April 29th - May 1st, 2021 for a grand Ibizan reopening unlike any other. Further information on pricing tiers as well as venue and lineup announcements coming soon.

