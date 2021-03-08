BLACK PUMAS to Perform at 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Black Pumas will take the stage at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards® this Sunday, March 14, joining the show's all-star performance lineup alongside Bad Bunny, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

The band's debut album Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) is nominated for the night's biggest award, Album of the Year, and their hit single "Colors" is nominated for Record of the Year and Best American Roots Performance. Black Pumas have earned a reputation as an unforgettable live band following sold-out tours in North America and Europe and a year of incredible virtual performances for a multitude of TV shows, NPR's Tiny Desk series, and the official Biden/Harris Inauguration, and this weekend's GRAMMYs will mark their biggest live moment yet.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, CBS and the Recording Academy Present the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards airing live Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) is available on ATO Records here.

In just a couple of years' time, songwriter Eric Burton and producer Adrian Quesada have turned their unplanned meeting into a Grammy-nominated act with songs that have racked up millions of streams and won overwhelming critical praise and multiple sold-out tours across North America and Europe. The band received their first GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist in 2020, and the deluxe edition of their self-titled debut album is now nominated from Album of the Year at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards®. The record has won acclaim from Rolling Stone, who praised "the tireless, charismatic energy of singer Eric Burton," Pitchfork, who raved, "The duo's flair for drama is so stirring, they can seem acutely cinematic," NPR, The Fader, The Guardian, Billboard, Essence, and many more. Their anthemic single "Colors" - nominated for Record of the Year and Best American Roots Performance at the 2021 GRAMMYs - hit #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay Chart (their single "Fire" went on to reach the top of the chart as well) and has been streamed 150 million times across all platforms. Meanwhile, the official live video of "Colors" has been viewed over 66 million times on YouTube, and the band performed the song at President Biden's official 2021 Inauguration. From their high-profile appearances on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and more, to their Emerging Act of the Year win at the 2020 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards, Black Pumas' trajectory continues to see a phenomenal rise.

