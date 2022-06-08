BERRIES Release New Single 'Haze'

BERRIES have unleashed a third cut from their debut album 'How We Function' (out 8 July 2022).

Rhythmic and rambunctious in equal measure, meticulous new track "Haze" seesaws between infectious and ansty in a beat - and evokes how unexpected the onset of intrusive thoughts and mental hurdles can be.

Just as biting as earlier tracks "We Are Machines" and "Wall of Noise", albeit with a more measured edge, the new track showcases the band's tight musicianship and ability to find optimism - and craft an arresting melody - in a tough time.

Of the new release, BERRIES explain:

""Haze" represents the barriers we often put up and how scary but also uplifting it can be when they break down. The "Haze" descends when least expected and is hard to fight through, but it's important to recognise the strength it takes to open up and fight past the intrusive thoughts and be the best version of yourself."

Blending gravelly garage rock stylings with uplifting hooks and a hopeful vision for the future, "Haze" arrives as a third glimpse into BERRIES' forthcoming debut 'How We Function' - an album ostensibly about mental health struggles and the resounding empowerment of overcoming and learning to live thoroughly with them.

Having sieved the last four years of their lives through tight, crunchy guitar lines and puncturing rhythmic patterns, 'How We Function' explores the band's musical and emotional DNA revealing what it takes to not only overcome personal problems but set yourselves down a path to being truly independent in sound, ambition, heart and mind. "We really couldn't have put more into it," adds Holly, "we are so proud of the end result."

After connecting as friends and musicians, and hastily putting together some full-band songs, BERRIES found their groove in 2018 with the release of their single "Discreetly". 2019 EP 'Lies' felt like the ignition of something significant for the band, before 2020 saw us all stuck inside. In this state of despair for the future, BERRIES were contacted by Xtra Mile Recordings, who signed them shortly after.

As if making up for lost time, 2021 saw the band release two new singles "Copy" and "The Expert", gaining acclaim from Huw Stephens (BBC Radio 1), Steve Lamacq (BBC 6 Music), BBC Music and Amazing Radio and playing a session with John Kennedy on Radio X. The band also garnered praise from the likes of Louder Than War, Fred Perry Subculture and Time Out, with Record Collector Magazine describing their sound as "infectiously energetic, instrumentally taut and melodically uplifting."

With touring revived later that year, the band played a series of shows supporting Frank Turner as well as a headliner at London's The Grace. This year BERRIES will be bringing their spiky blend of gritty garage rock to headline shows across the UK to celebrate 'How We Function', and the band will also be making appearances at 2000 Trees and Kendal Calling festivals, supporting garage-rock veterans The Subways across Germany and playing a string of dates with Jim Bob in the UK in November. Full dates and details below.

Watch the new music video here:

BERRIES - UK DATES

July

8 - 2000Trees Festival

31 - Kendal Calling

September

17th - Lost Evenings V Festival in Berlin

October (Headline)

19 - Nottingham, Bodega

20 - Bristol, Mr Wolf's

21 - Hull, The Adelphi

22 - Leeds, Santiago Bar

25 - Manchester, Gulliver's

26 - London, Oslo

November

9 - Newcastle, Cluny *

10 - Glasgow, Drygate *

11 - Sheffield, Leadmill *

12 - Manchester, Gorilla *

23 - Oxford, O2 Academy 2 *

24 - Birmingham, O2 Academy 2 *

25 - Bournemouth, Old Fire Station *

26 - London, Islington Assembly Hall *

* w/ Jim Bob