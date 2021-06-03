Aziya Announces Debut EP 'We Speak of Tides' And Releases Lead Single 'Blood'

British musician Aziya is just 21 years old, but her talent and wisdom are far beyond her years. Today, she's announced her eagerly anticipated debut EP We Speak of Tides, arriving July 2nd, 2021 via Platoon. Alongside the announcement Aziya has premiered "Blood" today, the lead single from the project. Charged with arena-ready energy, the track arrives with a cinematic music video, directed by Thomas James (Young Fathers, Sam Fender, Nothing But Thieves). The visual sees Aziya navigating a frenzied night out in which she encounters bloody creatures, symbolizing the toxicity and chaos that can arise out of selfishness in close relationships. Watch it now here.

Foreshadowed by the release of her acclaimed pair of singles "Heaven For Me" and "Slip!" earlier this spring, We Speak of Tides was co-written and co-produced by Aziya herself. Raw and unabashedly ferocious, the five-track project marks the arrival of a riveting new voice for alternative music. Pre-save the EP now HERE and see below for complete track-listing information.

"Blood" as a song is an attempt to remind a family member that we are literally blood related" says Aziya. "It explores my frustrations in realising that there are no loyalties or sense of bond between us and how confusing that is. I wanted the track to highlight the intensity I was feeling when this particular loved one felt so distant.

I wanted the 'Blood' video to expose how selfish acts and personal struggles can cause toxicity in close relationships, while simultaneously submerging the viewer into a cinematic and surreal world. The oozing blood-like creatures act as a visceral experience of this toxicity, whilst the club setting symbolizes the chaotic and frantic nature that my mindset starts to take on as I try to understand why this relationship is falling apart."

Earlier this year, Aziya stormed onto the scene with the release of her blistering debut single "Slip!" followed by the psychedelia-tinged "Heaven For Me." With just two singles to her name, Aziya has already caught the attention of NME, The Independent, Teen Vogue, PAPER Magazine, Refinery29, Guitar World, Clash, and Wonderland, while Vogue called her "an emerging rockstar for Generation Z," and Billboard stated that "Slip!" "demonstrates what she can accomplish as a pissed- off pop-rock voice with a sharpened pen."

Throughout 2020, with live stages unavailable, Aziya used the time to draw on her wide set of musical loves and post riff-heavy covers online. Tackling everyone from PJ Harvey, to Aussie psych weirdos Pond to Jimi Hendrix, when she uploaded a take on Grimes' "Oblivion" - complete with looped live instruments, angular guitars, and on-point vocals - the Canadian singer then reposted the cover on her own socials. In addition to Grimes, her talents were also recognized by US megastar H.E.R, who invited Aziya to perform on her Instagram live series 'Girls With Guitars.'

Aziya's determined to cement herself as a musical all-rounder. Picking up a guitar at age 10 and beginning to write her own music shortly after, she spent the time since graduating from the BRIT school in 2018 honing her craft, learning to produce and becoming a force to be reckoned with - both vocally and instrumentally. Inspired by a set of strong-minded musical heroes including Patti Smith, Tame Impala, and Prince, she has all the preparation, personality, and power to make her own mark. "A lot of the hunger comes from me wanting to change the norm and make it clear to people that hear my music that it's me writing and playing," she nods. "I want to be the artist that I didn't get to see growing up."

Listen here: