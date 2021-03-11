Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Axel Black & White Releases New Single 'Somebody To Love'

A viral sensation that has been propelled by TikTok, the track is already making serious inroads in a number of Spotify ‘Viral Charts’ in Europe.

Mar. 11, 2021  
Axel Black & White Releases New Single 'Somebody To Love'

Exciting Italian newcomer Axel Black & White makes his debut on the legendary Polydor imprint with new single 'Somebody To Love', out now.

A 21st century reimagining of the 1977 Jefferson Airplane classic of the same name, 'Somebody To Love' sees Axel Black & White pair the iconic vocal of the original with a rousing, high-energy bassline - delivering a track that's simply made for the dancefloor.

A viral sensation that has been propelled by TikTok, the track is already making serious inroads in a number of Spotify 'Viral Charts' in Europe, reaching #5 in Germany, #7 in Czech Republic, #13 in Slovakia, #14 in Switzerland, #17 in Austria and #20 in Turkey.

A 21-year-old G-house and lo-fi producer from Italy, Axel Black & White has released a steady stream of music since bursting onto the scene with debut single 'Gnome' in 2019, culminating in sprawling, 24-track debut album Cabinet Of Dreams, released last year.

'Somebody To Love' sees Axel Black & White inject some serious club energy into a certified pop classic.

Listen here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley

Related Articles View More Music Stories
The Afro Latin Jazz Alliance Presents CELEBRATING CARLA BLEY Photo

The Afro Latin Jazz Alliance Presents CELEBRATING CARLA BLEY

INXS Founding Member Andrew Farriss Shares First Solo Live Concert Photo

INXS Founding Member Andrew Farriss Shares First Solo Live Concert

YOSHIKI Receives Prestigious Medal Of Honor For COVID-19 Donations Photo

YOSHIKI Receives Prestigious Medal Of Honor For COVID-19 Donations

Ingrid Andress Releases Official Music Video for Lady Like Photo

Ingrid Andress Releases Official Music Video for 'Lady Like'


From This Author TV News Desk