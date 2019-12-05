Avey Tare Shares Full CONFERENCE OF BIRDS EP

Avey Tare, a.k.a. Dave Portner of Animal Collective, completes the Conference of Birds / Birds of Disguise EP by sharing side B, Birds of Disguise.

The new EP features studio versions of fan favorites Portner previously debuted at his live shows, and comes after 2017's Eucalyptus and this year's Cows on Hourglass Pond, previously praised by Pitchfork for "its sense of humor. Portner doesn't always get a lot of credit for his wit, but it's in ample supply here."

Watch the video directed by Danny Perez for "Enjoy the Change" taken from Side B's Birds in Disguise below!

Speaking on Conference of Birds / Birds in Disguise, Portner said: "Early mornings at the bar. Deep conversations with a stranger. A Disney Night parade gone wrong. The White Album is 2 CDs."

Birds in Disguise complements the earlier release of Side A's Conference of Birds, which arrived with a video directed by Natalia Stuyk.

The Conference of Birds / Birds in Disguise EP is out now digitally, and on 12" vinyl. It is available to stream here; order the vinyl from Domino here.

Avey Tare will play two sold out nights at NYC's Public Records, starting tonight, December 5 and tomorrow, December 6.





