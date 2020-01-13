Aventura Return To New York For First Time In Four Years For Hometown Show

Today award-winning bachata superstars Aventura announced an intimate concert in their hometown of New York City to take place on Monday, March 16th at Radio City Music Hall. The show will mark the group's first performance in the city in four years.

Tickets for the New York City date will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 17th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 14th at 10am local time until Thursday, January 16th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The news follows the group's recent announcement that they will be embarking on their first U.S. tour in over 10 years. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. outing will kick off February 5th in Los Angeles, CA and make stops in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. and Miami, before wrapping with the special hometown showing in New York.

As one of the most influential Latin groups of all time, Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos will bring their exhilarating bachata sound to New York City and seven additional cities this year. Aventura's last run of shows were a string of performances at the United Palace Theater in New York City in 2016. They most recently reunited on stage at Romeo Santos' history making Utopia Concert at MetLife Stadium in September 2019. Earlier this year they released their first new single in 10 years, "Inmortal." The single debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and was just named Billboard's Tropical Song of the Year, spending a record 18 weeks at #1 on the tropical chart. Their greatest hits album Lo Mejor De Aventura was also the #1 selling tropical album of 2019. In April of this year, Aventura won for Tropical Duo/Group of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Aventura broke into the mainstream with their 2002 hit "Obsesión (featuring Judy Santos)". The group was integral to the evolution of bachata music and are the pioneers of the modern bachata sound. Aventura released five studio albums in a decade, spawning top 10 hits including "Cuando Volverás", "Un Beso", "Mi Corazoncito", "Los Infieles", "El Perdedor","Por Un Segundo", "Dile Al Amor", among others. They have sold out arenas across the U.S. such as the world famous Madison Square Garden. Aventura have been nominated for awards including American Music Awards, the Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Premio Lo Nuestro. They are one of the most internationally recognized Latin groups of all time. In 2009, Aventura was the first bachata act to ever perform at the White House, for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Aventura 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Thursday, February 6, 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Friday, February 7, 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Saturday, February 8, 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Thursday, February 13, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Friday, February 14, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center Saturday, February 22, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center Thursday, February 27, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center Friday, February 28, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center Saturday, February 29, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center Sunday, March 1, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden Monday, March 2, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Washington DC Capital One Arena Thursday, March 5, 2020 Washington DC Capital One Arena Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday, March 12, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Saturday, March 14, 2020 New York City, NY Radio City Music Hall





