Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ava Max Releases New Single 'Cold As Ice'

Ava Max Releases New Single 'Cold As Ice'

"Cold As Ice" is the latest track from Ava's forthcoming album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, releasing Friday, January 27, 2023

Jan. 24, 2023  

RIAA multi-platinum certified global pop sensation Ava Maxhas revealed another 80s dance and disco track, "Cold As Ice," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services.

The vulnerable, disco-pop track tells the story of a one-sided relationship and was co-written by Ava alongside Henry Walter (Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Brett McLaughlin (Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez).

"Cold As Ice" is the latest track from Ava's forthcoming album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, releasing Friday, January 27, 2023 with brand new artwork - pre-orders and pre-saves are available now HERE.

The album - which follows Ava's RIAA gold certified 2020 debut, Heaven & Hell- includes current single "Million Dollar Baby," which has already amassed 98.6M streams worldwide. Fueled by an interpolation of LeAnn Rimes' classic "Can't Fight The Moonlight," the buoyantly sassy track has fast proven a fan favorite via a series of TikTok teaser videos featuring Rimes.

Hailed by PAPER as "a euphoric euro dance number," "Million Dollar Baby" is joined by an official music video, directed by Andrew Donoho (Khalid, Janelle Monae, Paul McCartney), currently boasting over 23Mviews. The album also includes recent release "Dancing's Done," disco-powered "Weapons" and the passionately self-assured "Maybe You're The Problem," joined by an official music video now with close to 27Mviews. In addition, Max recently released an official music video for her holiday track "Christmas Without You."

About Ava Max

Ava Max is ready to take her already extraordinary rise to the pinnacle of pop success to even greater heights with her hit single of 2022, "Million Dollar Baby" and forthcoming sophomore album Diamonds and Dancefloors.

With over 12.9B worldwide streams, an array of smash collaborations, and multiple RIAA gold and platinum certifications in the US alone, the first-generation Albanian American artist has fast proven a true pop superstar, hailed for her seismic voice, idiosyncratic high fashion mindset, and undeniable knack for cinematic, theatrical popcraft.

2018 saw Max make her explosive arrival with the blockbuster success of the RIAA 4x-platinum certified hit, "Sweet but Psycho." Currently boasting more than 3.4B global streams, the track took the world by storm, spending three weeks in the top 10 on Billboard's "Hot 100" while reaching #1 in more than 20 countries around the world and earning diamond certification in Brazil, France, Poland, as well as multi-platinum certification in Australia (5x), Austria (3x), Belgium (2x), Canada (6x), Denmark (3x), Germany (2x), Italy (3x), the Netherlands (2x), New Zealand, Norway (9x), Portugal (2x), Spain, Switzerland (4x), and the United Kingdom (3x).

Joined by an official video that has now garnered over 828M views, "Sweet But Psycho" further earned Max a long string of international honors, including the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards' coveted "Best Push Artist" award, "Best New Artist" nominations at both the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, and an iHeartRadio Titanium Award marking over 1B spins in 2020 alone.

Max kept up the pace with a series of smash singles, including the RIAA gold certified "So Am I," "Salt," and the Platinum "My Head & My Heart," as well as the platinum certified title track to her acclaimed full-length debut, Heaven & Hell. The newly RIAA Platinum certified album made spectacular chart debuts around the globe, earning over 12.4B worldwide streams and gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in over a dozen countries.

2021 saw Max unveil "EveryTime I Cry," declared by PAPER as "an undeniably uplifting banger" and joined by an official music video, co-directed by Max and Charlotte Rutherford, currently boasting over 27M views via YouTube.

What's more, Tiësto & Ava Max's worldwide hit anthem, "The Motto," has proven an undeniable international blockbuster since its November 2021 release, reaching the top 5 on Billboard's "Dance/Electronic Songs" chart while earning over 1B worldwide streams thus far.   

Named to Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list in 2021, Ava has been feted with a wide range of media attention from such high profile outlets as VOGUE, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Billboard, PAPER, to name but a few, while also delivering a long run of show-stopping performances on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, NBC's TODAY, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, the MTV Europe Video Music Awards, and more.

A truly international artist, Max has teamed up with a stunning assortment of diverse musicians around the world, spanning Norwegian DJ/producer Alan Walker and Spanish superstar Pablo Alborán to David Guetta, Jason Derulo, AJ Mitchell (for the RIAA gold certified "Slow Dance"), and country stars Thomas Rhett & Kane Brown (the RIAA gold certified "On Me"). Now, with the upcoming arrival of Diamonds & Dancefloors, Ava Max is poised to push pop even further, setting a direct course toward the top and beyond.   

Photo Credit Marilyn Hue



The Bobby Lees Announce North American Bellevue Tour Photo
The Bobby Lees Announce North American 'Bellevue' Tour
Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins…these are just a few of the punk icons who have shown support for Woodstock, NY based band The Bobby Lees. Sam Quartin [vocals, guitar], Macky Bowman [drums], Nick Casa [guitar], and Kendall Wind [bass] — make music that is punk in spirit and soul; unfettered and resolutely honest.
Sebastián Yatra Receives 10 Nominations at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Photo
Sebastián Yatra Receives 10 Nominations at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro
Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s Encanto also received an Oscar nomination and he performed the first song in Spanish at the Academy Awards. Sebastián Yatra’s multi-platinum album “Dharma” debuted at #1 on the Spotify Global Debut Chart (with +3.9 Billion streams at release & 9.9 Billion streams to date) and features 3 Top 50 Global singles.
Devon Church (Exitmusic) Announces New Album Photo
Devon Church (Exitmusic) Announces New Album
Devon Church has announced his new album Strange Strangers, and shared a video for lead single “Ephemera”. While Church’s previous group Exitmusic utilized widescreen atmospherics in service of tense dream pop, his solo endeavor places his earthy baritone front and center over world weary folk.
Oblivion Access Festival Announces 2023 Initial Lineup Photo
Oblivion Access Festival Announces 2023 Initial Lineup
Tim Hecker will also be performing a special show in the Austin Central Presbyterian Church with Justin Broadrick of Godflesh’s ambient project Final opening. There will also be a showcase co-presented with dark experimental label The Flenser with artists such as Have a Nice Life, Chat Pile, Planning for Burial, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share