Feb. 18, 2021  
Australian Duo Wayside Drop New Single 'Rainbow Machine'

Australian rock duo Wayside have dropped their brand new single "Rainbow Machine" today. The new track, which originally premiered with Brooklyn Vegan, deals with dealing with the long process of grieving for somebody that you've lost.

Wayside has also shared a music video, which is available for fans to watch now below.

"['Rainbow Machine'] is simply about going through the seasons of missing someone for years and years," the band says on the new single. "Not being able to escape someone's ghost in your own house, and how those notions can lead to tracing the lines, questioning how you'd do things differently if you had your time over."

The song follows previously released tracks "In A Place," "Cherophobia," and "Shine (Onto Me)." "Rainbow Machine" is the fourth single from Wayside's forthcoming debut album, SHINE ONTO ME, due out March 3, 2021. Fans can pre-save here.

After a two-year break, Wayside are back and committed to the cause having released "In A Place," "Shine (Onto Me)," and "Cherophobia" that has amassed close to 200,000 plays already for the upcoming record. Support from the likes of Vogue and NME Magazines as well as being featured with Alt Press, Brooklyn Vegan, and NPR, has the band gaining momentum worldwide.

Watch the new music video here:


