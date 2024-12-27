Audriix Releases 'Not Alone (Acoustic)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising pop star and singer-songwriter, Audriix, releases her latest single, Not Alone (Acoustic), on December 27. This highly anticipated track offers an intimate, stripped-down rendition of the original, which was first released in November 2023.

Not Alone (Acoustic) taps into a deep well of emotion, capturing the bittersweet yet hopeful sentiment of closing out a challenging year while embracing the promise of new beginnings. The song’s raw, evocative lyrics are amplified by a subtle arrangement of live instruments, showcasing Audriix’s unique ability to blend storytelling with her artistry as a multi-instrumentalist.

“I wanted this version to be a moment of introspection,” Audriix shares. “The acoustic arrangement feels like a fresh start, allowing the listener to reflect on what the past year has taught them, while offering the hope that we’re never truly alone, no matter what we face.”

Produced by Nashville-based hitmaker Chris Sligh, who has penned chart-topping songs for artists like Nate Smith and Rascal Flatts, Not Alone (Acoustic) highlights Audriix’s intricate involvement in every aspect of her music. This release comes as part of a larger trajectory for Audriix, who continues to establish herself as not only a pop sensation but also a standout singer-songwriter. Her ability to pen all of her own music and record it with live instruments marks her as an artist who values authenticity and depth in her work. Her blend of pop sensibility with a strong, genuine emotional core has resonated with listeners, earning her a growing and dedicated fanbase.

Her electrifying single, I Do, made a splash on the music scene, debuting as the #5 most-added song on Top 40 radio in its first week. The track has been added to 86 Top 40 stations with over 5,800 spins to date and has charted at #39 on the published Mediabase Top 40.

As her radio presence continues to grow, Not Alone (Acoustic) is another milestone in her journey as an artist who isn’t afraid to show her true self, both in the music she creates and the way she connects with her audience.

Not Alone (Acoustic) will be available on all streaming platforms starting December 27. Audriix’s fans can expect even more new music and live performances in the coming months as she prepares for another exciting year ahead.

ABOUT AUDRIIX:

Audriix’s (pronounced Audrey) powerful voice and multi-instrumental talents make her a standout up-and-coming star in contemporary pop and pop singer-songwriter music. A Silicon Valley native, Audriix begged for violin lessons at age two and quickly moved on to also playing piano, viola, guitar, drums, and singing. While earning three degrees from Stanford University and playing Division 1 college golf, Audriix honed her craft in songwriting and performance, releasing music with recurring themes of women empowerment, relationships, and resilience. Having previously toured with Madison Beer and Aly & AJ, Audriix recently finished opening for Lindsey Stirling’s Duality Tour, including playing a sold out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Her new album Twisted Fairytales is out now.

