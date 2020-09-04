19 year-old rising star Audrey Mika releases new track Red Gatorade via RCA Records.

19 year-old rising star Audrey Mika releases new track Red Gatorade via RCA Records. This follows Audrey's latest track Just Friends, which was released earlier this year.

Hailing from the Bay Area, Audrey Mika first rose to prominence as a YouTube sensation whose following has continued to grow with her unique covers of popular hits.

She has amassed over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers who flock to check out her original material such as her two prior projects, 2018's "Are We There Yet" and 2019's "Level Up,' which she recorded entirely on GarageBand.

Her latest EP 5 A.M. was released earlier this year and includes her hit "Y U Gotta B Like That" which has amassed over 52M combined audio/video streams worldwide as well as "Fake Heartbreak". Her spring tour saw her first ever New York show sold out.

