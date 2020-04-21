Audible Announces Sleep & Meditation Focused Audio Collection Featuring Diddy, Nick Jonas, & More

Created in part through a collaboration with Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global, Audible is introducing a free collection of new sleep, relaxation and meditation content. Performers such as Diddy and Nick Jonas join sleep, meditation and wellness experts and enthusiasts including Arianna Huffington, Gabby Bernstein, Sara Auster and Jesse Israel to lead these meditations, bedtime stories, sound baths, soundscapes, ASMR sessions and more.

While Audible will be making this content available for free, Audible and Thrive Global will be donating to Newark Working Kitchens, working together to feed Newark residents-in-need and frontline healthcare workers.

Listeners can now access this all-new free content through the Audible app at Audible.com/Sleep

Download, set a sleep timer, and cast to connected devices for hands free listening.

Content Includes:

"Honor Yourself" Meditation Guided by Diddy

Find out what it's like to have the nightly affirmation of a hip-hop legend and entrepreneur in your ear as Diddy, in his signature velvety lilt, confidently guides you through his relaxing and reassuring meditation designed to help you slow down and find inner peace.

"The Perfect Swing" Bedtime Story Read by Nick Jonas

Get ready for a great night's sleep with Nick Jonas in this serene bedtime story about baseball, one of his personal passions. What is the perfect swing? You might be asleep before you find out.

"Goodnight Smart Phone" by Ariana Huffington

Inspired by children's bedtime classics, this audiobook is a playful and relaxing guide to help you transition form the worries of a stressful day to a good night's sleep.

"You Are Here" by Gabby Bernstein

Millions rely on her disarmingly candid and life-affirming wisdom, and now best-selling author Gabby Bernstein is sharing her talent here. In less than 10 minutes, this special meditation will center you and remind you that you're exactly where you're supposed to be.

"Center Yourself" by Agapi Stassinopoulos

With author Agapi Stassinopoulos's background firmly rooted in ancient myth, her meditation feels like practical wisdom passed down for generations. She helps put your attention on your breath, feel gratitude, and create a sense of space between you and your stress.

"Crystal Bowl Breathing" by Jesse Isreal, Founder, The Big Quiet

Jesse Israel, known for his mass-scale meditations (most recently for Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour with WW), guides your inhalations and exhalations to sync with the deeply relaxing sounds of vibrating crystal bowls played by Jackie Cantwell in order to calm your mind and body before bed.

"Rest and Digest" Sound Bath by Sara Auster

Sound baths, full-body listening experiences, incorporate instruments like crystal bowls and sometimes meditation. Here, over the deeply resonant tones of crystal bowls, Sara Auster guides your breathing to help slow your heart rate, relax your body, and activate your parasympathetic nervous system.

"Loving Kindness" by Bram Barouh

Bram's warm voice and lighthearted nature make it easy to take part in this powerfully relevant meditation. Simply focus on a person or a pet who fills your heart with love and embrace your wishes for their health, peace, and happiness.

"Cape Cod National Sea Shore Waves" Soundscape by Gordon Hempton

Gordon Hempton's lifelong mission is to preserve nature through sound. Unlike canned nature sounds created in studios, Gordon captures the real deal. Relax, close your eyes, and experience the waves crashing onto the wet sand like the earth's own breathing.

"The Office" ASMR by Whisperlodge

Experience the phenomenon of ASMR by adding the sounds of an office into your WFH life. A Whisperlodge ASMRtist gently explains what ASMR is for the uninitiated and how it's become a source of calm and pleasure for millions. Perhaps you'll find the familiar low hum of a workplace comforting?

"6 Sleep Myths Debunked" by Thrive Global

Experts from Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global, a wellness company dedicated to improving sleep around the globe, debunk common myths about sleep in this short educational piece.





