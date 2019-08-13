Attaboy to Release New Album WILD

Leading school assemblies followed by evening, full-production concerts coast-to-coast and performing at camps during the summer months, Indiana-based pop/rock bandAttaboy releases its sixth full-length and first Radiate Music album, WILD, Sept. 13.

Written by the Attaboy collective, consisting of Ryan Payne (vocals/guitar/piano), Jeff Edgel(guitar/piano), Melanie Morris (bass/background vocals) and Christian Morris (drums), and produced, engineered and mixed by Doug Weier (Anberlin, We Are Leo), WILD features theParade.com-premiered anti-apathy track "Waking Up" and courage-inspiring single, "Fearless."

The album also features songs of surrender ("Let It Go"), determination "Dirty Lie (feat. Beacon Light)," commitment ("Never Going Back"), forgiveness ("Giving Up the Fight"), loneliness ("Disappearing") and more songs that resonate with the band's Generation Z / Post-Millennial audience.

"We're called to a life that goes beyond what is safe and predictable; to a life that is wild and untamed. Think Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia," says Edgel. "WILD is a collection of songs that represent a wide spectrum of human experience."

Witnessing a ubiquitous longing for authentic social and spiritual connection, especially in the years they've spent touring coast-to-coast, singing, dancing and talking with young people,WILD channels infectious pop music that has landed Attaboy radio success and sustained years of full-time touring.

The full Attaboy, WILD track listing follows:

1. WILD (Intro)

2. Waking Up

3. Let It Go

4. Dirty Lie (feat. Beacon Light)

5. Never Going Back

6. Giving Up the Fight

7. Fearless

8. Disappearing

9. Fire

10. Overdrive

11. All We Got





Related Articles View More Music Stories