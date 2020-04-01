Atreyu Share 'Super Hero' Video Featuring M. Shadows & Aaron Gillespie

Atreyu have shared the video for "Super Hero" from their 2018-released album In Our Wake. The track features appearances from Avenged Sevenfold frontman M.Shadows and Underoath drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie.

Watch it below!

"Our song 'Super Hero' was written about what it's like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children," the band says. "The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with. There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms - namely the first responders, medical personnel, and health care workers who are putting others first as they work to fight virus and to save lives. We dedicate this song to them."

Atreyu are working on their eighth album, due out via Spinefarm Records later this year.





