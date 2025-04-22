Atmosphere to Embark on 'Dank Daze Of Summer Tour' with Cypress Hill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atmosphere will be hitting the road for their month-long Dank Daze of Summer Tour with the West Coast hip-hop legends Cypress Hill. Shows will kick off on August 8th in St. Augustine, Florida and will take them across the country hitting Charlotte, Baltimore, Asbury Park and more, before wrapping in Boise, ID on August 29th.

Joining Cypress Hill and Atmosphere will be Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco, and influential, LA-based hip-hop act The Pharcyde. Each show will be a night full of hits giving fans a memorable experience and leaving them wanting more. In addition to these dates, Cypress Hill and Atmosphere are also set to take the stage at select festival stops along the way, including the Minnesota State Fair on August 23rd and Reggae Rise Up Oregon on August 30th.

Public on-sale for the Dank Daze of Summer Tour will begin Friday, April 25th at 10AM local time. Official artist presales for Cypress Hill and Atmosphere will be available starting Wednesday, April 23rd at 10AM local time through Thursday, April 24th at 11:59PM using codes ‘INSANE’ and ‘SUNSHINE’ respectively. Venue presales will be available starting Wednesday, April 23rd at 12PM local time through Thursday, April 24th at 11:59PM. Special VIP packages, including meet and greet experiences and exclusive merchandise and ticket bundles, will also be available for purchase.

For over two decades, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums, EP's and collaborative side projects in as many years. In that time, the venerated duo have built a legacy out of bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music, continually challenging themselves to evolve without straying too far from their roots. Slug has proven masterful at storytelling and writing compelling narratives, leaving a trail of his own influence while paying homage to the rappers and songwriters that helped shape him. Ant has skillfully molded the soundtracks with inspiration from soul, funk, rock, reggae, and the wizardry of hip-hop’s pioneering DJ's and producers, creating his own trademark sounds while providing the pulse for songs about life, love, stress and setbacks. At its essence, Atmosphere has been a musical shepherd, and with each new album comes a new journey as they guide generations of listeners through this thing called life.

In addition to hitting the road this summer, Cypress Hill has had a massive year in the works, keeping fans fed with new projects and upcoming releases. Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, the feature-length concert film, was released as a special limited-run theatrical event on March 30, 31, and April 2, screening in over 500 select theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Building on that momentum, the group’s full-length live album of the same performance will drop June 6th. Witnessed only by thousands of Cypress devotees, the album allows fans all over the globe to experience the magic created when the legendary Black Sunday album meets the power of the renowned 70-piece LSO. Fans can also celebrate the impact of Black Sunday with a new limited-edition graphic novel, Cypress Hill: Black Sunday, created in partnership with Z2 Comics. The book is available for pre-order now and will be released on June 3rd. More information can be found at cypresshill.com.

Summer 2025 Tour Dates

August 8 – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

August 9 – Firefly Distillery – North Charleston, SC

August 10 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC

August 12 – The Amp Ballantyne – Charlotte, NC

August 13 – The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA

August 15 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD

August 16 – Westville Music Bowl – New Haven, CT

August 17 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

August 19 – Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY

August 20 – Andrew J. Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

August 22 – Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

August 23 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

August 24 – Harrah’s Stir Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

August 26 – Dillon Amphitheater – Dillon, CO

August 27 – Granary Live – Salt Lake City, UT

August 29 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID

August 30 – Reggae Rise Up Oregon – Bend, OR^

*State Fair Performance – Atmosphere Headline Date

^Festival Performance – Cypress Hill and Atmosphere on August 30th and Lupe Fiasco on August 31st

