Atlas Genius Share First New Music In Over Four Years; 'Nobody Loves Like You' And 'Romans' Out Now

Australian-based brothers, Atlas Genius have shared their first new music in over four years with the release of “Nobody Loves Like You” and “Romans.”

“‘Nobody Loves Like You' is about waking up to the idea that you already have someone great in your life, and now you're trying not to screw it up," explains Keith. “The melody & lyrics for ‘Romans' kinda just fell out of my head,” he continues. “It was a little homage to the—often disastrous—idea of staying friends with an ex.”

In addition to the new music, February 19. 2024 marks the 11-year anniversary of the band's debut album When It Was Now, which features top charting songs including the certified platinum “Trojans” which hit #3 on the US Alternative charts and “If So” which peaked at #8.

To commemorate the anniversary, Atlas Genius will release an exclusive vinyl reissue available for pre-order at atlasgenius.com.

Atlas Genius will make their way stateside to California for their first shows in five years performing Thursday, May 2, at Live 105 Soundcheck Nite at the Rickshaw stop in San Francisco presented by Pop Scene.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 21 through atlascitizens.com and public on sale begins Friday. The band will perform at the iconic BeachLife festival on Sunday, May 5 in Redondo Beach, CA For all up to date news and tour information please visit atlasgenius.com.

About Atlas Genius:

Their Father was a self made man. He started as a miner, miles below the Australian earth before becoming a successful engineer. But his dreams fell apart following an incapacitating heart attack and a 2 year battle for his life. While their mother tended to their ailing father, the 3 teenage sons, Keith, Steven & and Michael grew up quickly having to provide for the family. Eldest Keith's job at KFC wasn't enough, so the Jeffery brothers started playing gigs to pay the family's bills.

Even the youngest, 14 year old drummer Michael, had to balance school work and early mornings with their late night cover band shows in the local Adelaide clubs. After a few years and the healing of their father, the band built a recording studio in their home's garage. Out of this home studio came the band's debut album and certified platinum hit single “Trojans.”

Over their career, Atlas Genius has traveled the world supporting Weezer, Blink 182, Incubus, Silversun Pickups, The Neighborhood, Passion Pit, Imagine Dragons, The Kooks, and more. Atlas have performed at some of the most iconic and prestigious festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Bottlerock, Shaky Knees, and Life is Beautiful and has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Conan O'Brien, David Letterman, and Jay Leno.