Asdek Lights Up New Noise With Party Starter 'Switchin'

Parisian producer Asdek lights up New Noise with the fiery bass house party starter "Switchin."

Listen below!



"Switchin" continues Asdek's takeover of dancefloors worldwide. The single has already received heavy support from fellow Frenchman Habstrakt, who dropped the track over the weekend during 1001 Tracklists' Virtual Festival and last year at EDC Orlando. "Switchin" immediately follows Asdek's techno-driven track "Limitless" and his February Habstrakt collaboration "Es Isso," the latter of which Dancing Astronaut called "house music perfection." His ability to pull from different genres and mold them into his own distinct sound has earned him releases on labels such as Dim Mak, Confession and Monstercat. On the live side, he's performed at ADE, Lollapalooza France and opened up for the likes of Malaa and Kayzo.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories